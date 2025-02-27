^

Marcos, Duterte performance ratings plunge further — survey

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 7:22pm
Marcos, Duterte performance ratings plunge further â survey
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte react while attending Brigada Eskwela, an education-event of the Office of the Vice President on August 14, 2023.
OVP / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Both President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte have seen a sharp drop in their performance ratings, according to a recent noncommissioned survey.

Public opinion research firm WR Numero released on Wednesday, February 26, the first issue of its 2025 Philippine Public Opinion Monitor.

Only 30.1% of Filipinos found Marcos’ performance satisfactory as of February 2025 — a steep 15 percentage point drop from the 45% recorded in September 2024. 

Most of those who expressed satisfaction were from the rest of Luzon (41.6%), a region with parts considered a Marcos stronghold.

Dissatisfaction with Marcos was strongest in the Visayas and Mindanao, where a majority of respondents disapproved of his performance. This is equivalent to nearly six in 10 Filipinos expressing disapproval. 

Duterte also saw her satisfaction rating decline, dropping six percentage points from 47% in September 2024 to 41% in February 2025. 

In December 2023, she had a 73% approval rating, while Marcos had 66% during the same period.

Mindanao, Duterte’s political bulwark, had the highest approval of her performance, with 68.3% of respondents expressing satisfaction. 

However, her strongest disapproval came from Metro Manila, where 41.5% of respondents said they were dissatisfied.

Compared to December 2023, more than half of those who previously rated Marcos’ performance as satisfactory now believe otherwise or are uncertain about his leadership. Duterte’s decline, while less severe, suggests a similar trend.

The ratings have been in free fall since early 2024, as tensions between the Marcos and Duterte camps deepened, with both sides trading barbs. 

The drop also comes amid an investigation into the vice president’s alleged misuse of confidential funds and her impeachment, as well as renewed scrutiny of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

The WR Numero survey was conducted from February 10 to 18, with 1,814 adult respondents nationwide.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

SARA DUTERTE
