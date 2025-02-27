^

Headlines

401 foreigners arrested in massive POGO raid in Pasay City

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 4:40pm
401 foreigners arrested in massive POGO raid in Pasay City
Foreign nationals apprehended in Pasay City on Feb. 26, 2025 due to POGO operations.
Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Law enforcement authorities arrested 401 foreign nationals working for a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Pasay City.

Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson Winston Casio reported that joint operations were conducted with the local government unit, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Justice.

The breakdown of arrested foreigners includes:

  • 207 Chinese nationals
  • 132 Vietnamese nationals
  • 24 Korean nationals
  • 11 Malaysian nationals
  • 14 Indonesian nationals
  • 12 Myanmar nationals
  • 1 Madagascar national

Additionally, 52 Filipino workers were found on the premises.

The operation was executed under a mission order issued by the Pasay City Business Processing License Office, following a report of significant foreign national presence within the building.

The PNP CIDG's Anti-Organized Crime Division validated this information before the joint law enforcement operation.

During the raid, operatives uncovered evidence of various illicit activities, including cryptocurrency scams, love scams, investment scams and spamming.

The site was equipped with text blasters, one-time password generators, and cold crypto wallets, indicating a sophisticated scam operation. Viber and Telegram were identified as the primary platforms for these fraudulent activities.

The Pasay City Government promptly issued a Cease and Desist Order (CDO), effectively shutting down the operation site.

This raid is part of the government's ongoing crackdown on POGOs operating secretly following the revocation of all their licenses on Dec. 15, 2024. Operations against POGOs and their workers began on Oct. 15, 2024, when all foreign POGO workers were required to downgrade their special visas to tourist visas.

This is in response to the announcement of the POGO ban of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his third State of the Nation Address in July last year following congressional inquiries that revealed its illicit activities.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

PAOCC

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATOR

POGO

WINSTON CASIO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Risa presses Chiz on Senate caucus

Risa presses Chiz on Senate caucus

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Senate deputy minority leader Risa Hontiveros yesterday urged Senate President Francis Escudero to call an all-senator caucus...
Headlines
fbtw
Preventing Duterte 2.0? VP Sara&rsquo;s impeachment is a reckoning for past crimes &mdash; senator

Preventing Duterte 2.0? VP Sara’s impeachment is a reckoning for past crimes — senator

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
With the country facing the possibility of Vice President Duterte assuming the presidency in 2028, her impending impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's impeachment trial expected to define public opinion as Filipinos remain split &mdash; survey

Sara Duterte's impeachment trial expected to define public opinion as Filipinos remain split — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
Filipinos remain deeply divided over Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment, with many still undecided on whether...
Headlines
fbtw
SC seeks Palace, Congress comment on VP impeachment plea

SC seeks Palace, Congress comment on VP impeachment plea

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has directed the House of Representatives and the Senate to comment on the petition of Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino youth among most willing to accept undemocratic rule in Southeast Asia &mdash; study

Filipino youth among most willing to accept undemocratic rule in Southeast Asia — study

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
At least one in four Filipino college students are willing to accept a non-democratic form of governance, according to a new...
Headlines
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang slams VP Sara over past DepEd mishaps, says probe possible

Malacañang slams VP Sara over past DepEd mishaps, says probe possible

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
Malacañang appeared to air its grievances on Thursday as it criticized Vice President Sara Duterte for the alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang to increase security following espionage threats

Malacañang to increase security following espionage threats

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Malacañang expressed concern over the recent arrest of two Chinese nationals for alleged espionage at the Palace, vowing...
Headlines
fbtw
House probe sought over 'ghost students' in voucher program

House probe sought over 'ghost students' in voucher program

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
A House leader is calling for a parallel legislative probe into the Department of Education’s (DepEd) undocumented beneficiaries...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with