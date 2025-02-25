^

Former Cardinal Sin aide Jun Sescon ordained as bishop on EDSA anniversary

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 25, 2025 | 6:35pm
Former Cardinal Sin aide Jun Sescon ordained as bishop on EDSA anniversary
Bishop Rufino Sescon kneels before Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas during his ordination as the Bishop of Balanga, Bataan at the Manila Cathedral on Feb. 25, 2025.
Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila - Office of Communications / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The former secretary of the late Jaime Cardinal Sin has been ordained as the bishop of Balanga, Bataan.

Rufino "Jun" Sescon, former rector of Quiapo Church, was ordained on Tuesday, February 25, at the Manila Cathedral.

His ordination coincided with the 39th anniversary of the first EDSA People Power Revolution, which was sparked by Sin—his former boss and ordaining prelate.

Presiding over his ordination was his principal consecrator, Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, a protégé of Sin, along with co-consecrators Cubao Bishop-Emeritus Honesto Ongtioco and Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos.

Also present as the homilist was Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula, who described Sescon as a graceful priest.

“Father Jun carried out his mission as a priest, friend, and teacher, relying on nothing but the grace of God. Grace! That is what Father Jun has been! That is what Father Jun has always given – grace!” Advincula said in his homily.

Sescon was appointed Balanga bishop by Pope Francis on Dec. 3, 2024.

During his tenure as rector of Quiapo Church, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines recognized it as a national shrine.

In 2025, the Feast of the Black Nazarene—previously observed only in Quiapo parish—was, for the first time, commemorated across all dioceses in the Philippines, a change implemented under his leadership.

