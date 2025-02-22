^

Headlines

Willie Revillame says he is ‘independent’

EJ Macababbad - The Philippine Star
February 22, 2025 | 12:00am
Willie Revillame says he is â€˜independentâ€™
TV host and game show icon Willie Revillame filed his certificate of candidacy for a Senate seat at the Manila Hotel tent on Oct. 8, 2024.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — Denying ties to former president Rodrigo Duterte, television host and senatorial bet Willie Revillame said he is running as an independent candidate.

Revillame made the claim yesterday during his first press conference since the campaign began, offering scant details about his legislative agenda.

Duterte personally approached Revillame in 2021 to gun for a Senate seat under the administration banner, but his contract with GMA Network hindered him from running at the time.

Pushing through with his candidacy this cycle, Revillame said he will not be part of the nine-man slate that Duterte recently endorsed.

“I don’t have a political party. I’m not affiliated with the government or PDP-Laban. I am an independent candidate and my party is the Filipino people, whom I will listen to,” he told reporters in Filipino.

The television personality also refused to comment on his stance about the looming impeachment trial of Duterte’s daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte.

“I will not comment on that right now because I’m not a senator yet and I don’t know the pieces of evidence to be weighed in,” Revillame stressed. “I need to see first the impeachment complaint in its entirety.”

Abby bats for LGUs

Wooing voters in Bacolod City, outgoing Makati mayor Abby Binay assured local chief executives and constituents of local government units (LGUs) across the country that she will be their “voice in the Senate” if elected in May.

“It is because as a mayor, I know all the problems that you face everyday. I know it like the palm of my hand. I can totally relate to your daily problems and I know your concerns and your issues,” she told the crowd during a campaign sortie in the city.

Binay is among the 12 senatorial candidates running under President Marcos’ Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas ticket.

She may be replaced by her husband in Makati, Rep. Luis Campos Jr., who is slugging it out with Binay’s elder sister Nancy for the mayoralty.

Dela Rosa slams tri-committee

Coming to the defense of Diehard Duterte Supporter or DDS vloggers, re-electionist Sen. Ronald dela Rosa called on the House tri-committee probing the prevalence of fake news to also invite pro-administration social media influencers and vloggers.

“If they are truly interested in finding a solution to what they call fake news or whatever the real objective of their investigation is, if it’s not to pressure vloggers who are critical of the administration, then they should invite everyone, including the vloggers who support the administration,” he said.

Hontiveros focused on 2025

Meanwhile, Sen. Risa Hontiveros would neither confirm nor deny whether she would run for president in 2028, saying the decision must be done in consultation with fellow opposition members.

“The opposition now is focused on the comeback campaigns of senators Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino,” Hontiveros said on the sidelines of the opening of the Tandang Sora Women’s Museum in Quezon City Wednesday night.

Pangilinan is running under the Liberal Party, while Aquino is under the Katipunan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino. — Delon Porcalla, Cecille Suerte Felipe, Marc Jayson Cayabyab

WILLIE REVILLAME
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
De Lima denounces inclusion in Supreme Court press release on disbarred lawyer

De Lima denounces inclusion in Supreme Court press release on disbarred lawyer

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The Supreme Court's recent disbarment of lawyer Demosthenes Tecson has sparked some controversy, with former senator Leila...
Headlines
fbtw
PDP-Laban slams Pimentel for using party name in VP Sara impeachment plea
play

PDP-Laban slams Pimentel for using party name in VP Sara impeachment plea

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan criticized Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel for using the party’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Koko insists: Senate can start Sara Duterte's trial by March
play

Koko insists: Senate can start Sara Duterte's trial by March

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel argued that the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte could potentially begin...
Headlines
fbtw

Impeach complaint rock-solid, says prosecutor

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
The impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte is rock-solid and nothing in it is unconstitutional, flawed or violative of due process, Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw

Hold Senate caucus on impeach trial, Koko prods Chiz

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
With the Senate leadership appearing to be unresponsive to his call for the immediate impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III is now pushing for a caucus so his colleagues...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Reactivate dengue fast lanes, DOH tells hospitals

Reactivate dengue fast lanes, DOH tells hospitals

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health (DOH) has ordered all government hospitals to ensure that their dengue fast lanes are functioning,...
Headlines
fbtw
DA allows importation of 25,000 MT of frozen fish

DA allows importation of 25,000 MT of frozen fish

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) has approved the importation of 25,000 metric tons (MT) of various frozen seafood such...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ, DENR to jointly fight environmental crimes

DOJ, DENR to jointly fight environmental crimes

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) have signed a memorandum of...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Impeach delay not fault of House&rsquo;

‘Impeach delay not fault of House’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
It’s not the fault of the House of Representatives that the nation will have to wait for months for the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with