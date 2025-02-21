^

'This is the future': DepEd sets up AI hub

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 5:43pm
'This is the future': DepEd sets up AI hub
This undated photo shows a student attending her online class.
Philstar.com / Irish Lising, file

MANILA, Philippines — From detecting student malnutrition to uncovering fraudulent voucher use, the Department of Education is betting on artificial intelligence as it takes over a research hub that was previously housed under another agency. 

On Thursday, February 19, DepEd launched the Education Center for AI Research (E-CAIR), which aims to develop AI-driven tools for teaching, learning and school administration.

The center was initially under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) before being transferred to DepEd.

"E-CAIR used to be under the DTI, but it seems like it’s no longer a priority under the current administration. So I said, we can use it for educational purposes," Education Secretary Sonny Angara said in Filipino, speaking to reporters at the launch event.

"AI can be used for all purposes, especially in an organization where there are many problems and information to process," Angara added. 

During the launch, E-CAIR Managing Director Erika Legara said the AI center will focus on "real world applications" such as optimizing the use of learning resources, improving student assessments, and using predictive analytics to inform education policy.

Legara thanked Angara for "adopting" E-CAIR and stressed the center's role in helping schools take advantage of AI by improving teaching methods and school administration. 

"For AI to truly drive national progress, it must transform how we teach, how we learn, how we make decisions to define our future," Legara said.

Ongoing projects

Before its transfer to DepEd, the research hub had already begun designing AI solutions focused on student well-being. 

Through computer vision technology, the center is developing tools that can automatically detect stunting, wasting and disabilities among children. This will allow for "targeted nutritional interventions," Legara said.

"We are also building tools, our scientists right there, that will help strengthen leadership through competency building for our school heads," Legara said. 

Another potential application of AI under eCAIR will be its role in addressing DepEd's other problems such as the distribution of school vouchers. 

"We're also building systems to help optimize resource allocation through AI-driven voucher distribution," Legara said.

Voucher issue. Earlier this week, DepEd launched an investigation into a dozen private schools that have allegedly been using "ghost students" to reap the benefits of the senior high school voucher program. 

Angara has vowed to investigate the issue and work on a technology-based method of detecting undocumented voucher beneficiaries. 

In Thursday's interview, Angara expressed openness to the idea of DepEd using AI to catch schools that repeatedly claim subsidies for non-existent voucher beneficiaries. 

"Yes, because AI can detect patterns of fraud based on past cases. That’s its job. It identifies trends and predicts potential fraud," Angara said in mixed English and Filipino. 

DepEd is also eyeing other uses for AI. In a statement on Friday, the department said E-CAIR can be used to "leverage data-driven mapping under the Adopt-A-School Program to identify schools with infrastructure needs."

E-CAIR can also support the DepEd's personnel assessments by "generating computer-based examination results and offering valuable insights to enhance the qualification system for the National Qualifying Examination for School Heads." 

The AI hub's inclusion in DepEd was secured through a partnership with the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization, a regional intergovernmental organization that promotes cooperation in education in Southeast Asia. 

Future of AI in education

As DepEd takes over the AI center, Angara said the agency aims to gradually integrate AI-driven solutions into the country's education system. 

He noted the development and use of AI in schools will require collaboration with researchers, educators, and policymakers to ensure its effective and ethical implementation. 

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the Senate basic education committee, also stressed the importance of preparing students for AI-driven industries.

Meanwhile, Rep. Roman Romulo, chairperson of the House basic education committee, described AI in education as "the future" but urged DepEd to remain focused on fundamental skills like reading.

"It is now, it is the future. But for the Department of Education, we must not lose focus on the most important thing so that AI is always within our grasp. And that is reading, reading, reading," 

The lawmaker also called on DepEd to improve its collection of data to maximize AI's potential.

"So hopefully, with the Big Bang Theory group now present in DepEd, we will now be able to improve our data collection," he said.

DTI in July 2024 launched the Center for AI Research and rolled out the country's second roadmap for the use of AI, which included the addition of generative AI. 

According to a Philippine News Agency report, then-DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the center should eventually become self-sustaining and revenue-generating to minimize government funding for its operations. Pascual stepped down from his post on July 31.  

