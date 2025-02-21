^

Phivolcs: Heavy rains from shear line could trigger Mayon Volcano lahars

Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 2:29pm
Phivolcs: Heavy rains from shear line could trigger Mayon Volcano lahars
A resident of Albay wowed netizens after capturing the intricate details of the Mayon Volcano on March 3, 2024.
Photos courtesy of Fiona Faye Cahanap

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanologists warned Friday noon, February 21, that continuous heavy to intense rainfall from a weather system could generate dangerous volcanic mudflows around Mayon Volcano in Albay, placing surrounding communities at risk.

Phivolcs issued the advisory following PAGASA's weather advisory released on Friday at 11 a.m., which indicated a shear line weather system currently affecting Southern Luzon could bring sustained heavy rainfall to the Bicol Region. 

The rainfall could generate not only volcanic sediment flows or lahars but also muddy streamflows and muddy run-off in rivers and drainage areas around the active volcano, according to the Phivolcs advisory issued at 12 p.m.

"This can generate volcanic sediment flows or lahars, muddy streamflows or muddy run-off in rivers and drainage areas on the monitored active volcano," state volcanologists said.

Phivolcs "strongly recommends increased vigilance and readiness of communities in pre-determined zones of lahar and related hazards on Mayon Volcano." 

State volcanologists identified the following channels where lahars could occur: Miisi, Binaan, Anoling, Quirangay, Maninila, Masarawag, Muladbucad, Nasisi, Mabinit, Matan-ag, Buyuan, Basud and Bulawan.

"Prolonged and heavy rainfall may also generate post-eruption lahars on major channels draining Mayon Volcano by incorporating loose material from remnant PDC deposits," Phivolcs explained. 

The most vulnerable are watershed areas containing deposits from Mayon's eruptions in 2018 and 2023, particularly in the Mi-isi, Mabinit, Buyuan, Bonga and Basud channels.

The agency noted that "older and erodible eruption deposits on the watershed areas of the eastern and western slopes of the edifice can be remobilized as non-eruption lahars by erosion of banks and channel beds."

"These lahars can threaten communities downstream with inundation, burial and wash away," Phivolcs emphasized. 

The agency advised nearby communities and local government units to continually monitor the weather and "take pre-emptive response measures for their safety from the on-going "shear line" weather system." — Cristina Chi

