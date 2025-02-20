^

Marcos to new AFP leaders: Ensure peaceful, orderly elections

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 20, 2025 | 6:20pm
Marcos to new AFP leaders: Ensure peaceful, orderly elections
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administers the oath of new military officials on February 20, 2025.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, February 20 ordered newly promoted military leaders to ensure that the country will have a peaceful midterm elections in May. 

Marcos issued the order after he administered the oath of 35 newly promoted generals and flag officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), as well as Foreign Pre-Commission Training Institutions (FPCTI) Graduates in Malacañan Palace on February 20. 

“Once again we find ourselves at a critical juncture where we have to preserve not only the integrity of our election, but the very ethos of our democracy,” Marcos said. 

“As a nation that deeply values and honors our right to vote, we are counting on the armed forces to ensure a peaceful, credible, and orderly conduct of the electoral process that the Filipinos expect from us. We cannot fail them,” he added. 

During the ceremony, Marcos congratulated the newly promoted officers and said that they have risen to meet the challenges of leadership. 

“This career milestone testifies to the hard work, dedication, and adherence to the fulfillment of your duties as vanguards of your security. As you move forth with your journey on this lifelong commitment to the nation, carry always with you the core values of the AFP,” Marcos said. 

Meanwhile, FPCTIs are training centers where students from other countries can learn matters of diplomacy, foreign policy and other matters. 

Marcos said these graduates can bring new perspectives to the country. 

“The training, the discipline, the strategies that you acquired abroad will certainly boost our forces’ capabilities especially amidst the increasingly uncertain geopolitical landscape. Our nation relies on you to bring fresh perspectives that will strengthen our defense systems and enhance military cooperation across borders,” he said. 

 

