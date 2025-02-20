^

Headlines

Sandigan junks another wealth case vs Marcoses

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
February 20, 2025 | 12:00am
Sandigan junks another wealth case vs Marcoses
In a 12-page resolution promulgated on Feb. 18, the court’s Second Division junked the PCGG’s claim for “actual, moral, temperate, nominal and exemplary damages” as well as the attorney’s fees against the Marcos spouses in relation to Civil Case 0032.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan has dismissed another civil suit against the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and his widow, former first lady Imelda Marcos, due to the failure of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) to prosecute the case for nearly four decades.

In a 12-page resolution promulgated on Feb. 18, the court’s Second Division junked the PCGG’s claim for “actual, moral, temperate, nominal and exemplary damages” as well as the attorney’s fees against the Marcos spouses in relation to Civil Case 0032.

“In view of the attending circumstances, there is no question that plaintiff (PCGG) has failed to prosecute the case for an unreasonable length of time. As it is, the present complaint has clogged the docket of the Court for so long, and it can no longer be countenanced,” the Second Division’s resolution read.

The Sandiganbayan also emphasized that the case had been unresolved for so long that continuing with it was no longer acceptable.

“As the law and jurisprudence dictate, plaintiff’s unexplained inaction for more than four decades warrants the dismissal of the complaint against defendant Spouses Marcos,” it said.

The resolution was penned by newly appointed Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Geraldine Faith Econg, chairperson of the Second Division. Associate Justices Edgardo Caldona and Arthur Malabaguio concurred with the ruling.

Civil Case 0032 was part of the wealth forfeiture case which the PCGG filed against the Marcos spouses and their alleged cronies in 1987, a year after the ousting of Marcos Sr. through the people power revolt.

The case seeks to recover billions of pesos worth of wealth allegedly amassed illegally by the Marcos spouses and their cronies during martial law. The suit was later subdivided by the Sandiganbayan into 43 cases.

Civil Case 0032, in particular, stemmed from the supposed illegal amassing of luxury vehicles by Fernando Timbol, then photographer of Marcos Sr.’s mother, Josefa Edralin-Marcos during martial law.

The PCGG argued that Timbol used his connection with the Marcos family to amass $121,403 worth of vehicles.

SANDIGANBAYAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
How front-of-pack labels and food content creators help consumers eat smarter
play

How front-of-pack labels and food content creators help consumers eat smarter

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Food content creators have become part of Filipinos’ daily lives, whether for cooking inspiration or entertainment....
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
PCG spox defends 'West Philippine Sea' in heated exchange with Marcoleta
play

PCG spox defends 'West Philippine Sea' in heated exchange with Marcoleta

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela defended his position on the legitimacy of the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Koko to Chiz: Start Sara impeach proceedings &lsquo;without delay&rsquo;

Koko to Chiz: Start Sara impeach proceedings ‘without delay’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte should be done “forthwith” or immediately as provided under...
Headlines
fbtw
Petition filed at SC to stop impeachment

Petition filed at SC to stop impeachment

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Supporters of Vice President Sara Duterte have asked the Supreme Court to stop the Senate from proceeding with her impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
House subpoenas social media 'influencers', issues show-cause orders to Facebook, TikTok

House subpoenas social media 'influencers', issues show-cause orders to Facebook, TikTok

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The House Tri-Committee issued subpoenas to several social media users and online content creators, along with show-cause...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Hearing set on Tulfos’ disqualification

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections is set to call a hearing into the disqualification case filed against five candidates belonging to the Tulfo family.
Headlines
fbtw

Suspend Speaker over budget insertions, Ombudsman urged

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez has asked the Office of the Ombudsman to order the preventive suspension of Speaker Martin Romualdez and three other lawmakers pending its investigation of the...
Headlines
fbtw
UP, Catholic schools suspend classes on EDSA day

UP, Catholic schools suspend classes on EDSA day

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The University of the Philippines has suspended classes on Feb. 25 to allow students, staff and faculty to observe the 39th...
Headlines
fbtw
Pope 'breathing on his own' despite pneumonia: Vatican source

Pope 'breathing on his own' despite pneumonia: Vatican source

5 hours ago
Pope Francis's heart is holding up very well despite his pneumonia, a Vatican source said Wednesday, amid growing concerns...
Headlines
fbtw
US calls out China for endangering passengers of Philippine aircraft

US calls out China for endangering passengers of Philippine aircraft

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Washington has called on Beijing to "refrain from coercive actions" after a Chinese military helicopter flew within three...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with