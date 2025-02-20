Pro-Marcos Pinoys 36%, pro-Duterte 18% – OCTA

MANILA, Philippines — With the campaign season heating up, a majority of Filipinos identify as either pro-Marcos or pro-Duterte, a survey conducted by the OCTA Research group showed.

The survey, conducted from Jan. 25 to 31, found that 36 percent of the respondents describe themselves as pro-Marcos, slightly down from 38 percent obtained in a similar survey in August last year.

Another 18 percent said they support the Duterte family and their allies, up from 15 percent in the 2024 survey.

Those who identify as “independents” remained at 26 percent, while respondents who said they are pro-opposition slightly increased from seven percent to eight percent.

The remaining 12 percent refused to answer the poll question or said they do not know, down from 14 percent in the August 2024 survey.

OCTA asked respondents which among the options best describes their political preference.

For the “opposition,” respondents were provided with examples of personalities and groups associated with the traditional opposition, including former vice president Leni Robredo and the Liberal Party, OCTA said.

“Independents” were described as neither supporting the Marcos administration, Duterte family or the opposition.

Based on the survey results, bailiwicks and socio-economic classes highlight the political preferences of the respondents.

For instance, the Marcos administration obtained its highest support among those in balance Luzon at 47 percent, followed by those in Metro Manila at 39 percent and the Visayas at 37 percent.

It obtained a measly nine percent among those in Mindanao, where the Duterte family hails from.

Some 63 percent of respondents from Mindanao identify themselves as pro-Duterte, compared to just 11 percent in the Visayas, five percent in Metro Manila and two percent in the rest of Luzon.

Independents were highest among those in the Visayas at 37 percent, followed by those in balance Luzon at 26 percent, Metro Manila at 25 percent and Mindanao at 20 percent.

Across socio-economic classes, the Marcos administration obtained the highest support among those in ABC at 42 percent, while the Duterte family had the highest support among class E at 41 percent.

The survey had 1,200 respondents and a margin of error of plus/minus three percent.