Bets told: No gender slurs, red-tagging in campaign

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has warned that it will file a disqualification case against candidates who violate its anti-discrimination guidelines in the May midterm polls, including red-tagging and gender slurs.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia noted yesterday that election campaigns can be offensive, especially in local races “where insolent and disrespectful remarks surface.”

The guidelines will also apply to supporters who disrespect candidates publicly, on social media and in television or radio broadcasts, he noted.

Another state agency warned the poll body against publishing the guidelines, Garcia said.

“When we were reading the letter (from the state agency), we felt like we were the ones being red-tagged. We felt offended by the communication that we received from an agency of the government,” he disclosed.

Garcia said they see nothing wrong with the guideline, which implements the Supreme Court ruling against harassment and intimidation.

Anti-discrimination rules

Red-tagging, gender discrimination and other forms of bigotry have been prohibited in the May midterm polls by the Comelec.

Physical, psychological and emotional threats, unwanted sexual, misogynistic, transphobic, homophobic and sexist remarks — whether publicly or through private communication — are banned, per the Comelec’s anti-discrimination and fair campaigning guidelines issued yesterday.

Catcalling, wolf-whistling, unwanted comments and gestures on a person’s appearance, gender orientation, gender identity and lewd sexual actions are also prohibited

Accusing people, groups and activists of being communist rebels, terrorists or criminals without evidence is restricted.

Violators committing acts of bullying based on HIV status, coercion and discrimination against women and persons with disabilities will be held liable for election offenses.

Disqualify political dynasties

A youth group yesterday asked the Comelec to disqualify the senatorial slate endorsed by the administration and other candidates belonging to political dynasties.

“Dynasties’ monopoly of government positions, elective or otherwise, is a direct assault on the foundations of democracy and good governance which is undermined by their candidacies,” Kabataan para kina Ka Leody at Luke said yesterday.

The group is supporting the candidacies of labor leaders Leody de Guzman and Luke Espiritu.

President Marcos, they said, filled his slate with members of political dynasties “whose track record of anti-poor legislation has perpetuated poverty and exacerbated structural injustice.”

Metro Manila mayors back admin slate

Some Metro Manila mayors have vowed to support Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas, the administration-backed Senate slate.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon, Mandaluyong Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr. and Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano have expressed their support of candidates backed by the President during their kickoff campaign rally on Tuesday in Pasay.

The Alyansa ticket is comprised of former interior secretary Benhur Abalos, Makati Mayor Abigail Binay, Senators Bong Revilla, Lito Lapid, Francis Tolentino, Pia Cayetano and Imee Marcos, former senators Ping Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, former Senate president Vicente Sotto III, Rep. Erwin Tulfo and Rep. Camille Villar.

‘Get out of poverty, be a businessman’

Deputy Speaker Villar yesterday claimed that Filipinos living below the poverty line can improve their lives through entrepreneurship.

Now a senatorial candidate, Villar vowed to help many Filipinos be self-sufficient by teaching them to become entrepreneurs.

“Being a millennial leader, I think it is worth noting that I have been working in the private sector for more than 15 years – in housing and retail,” she said. — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Delon Porcalla