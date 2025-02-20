^

Headlines

Hearing set on Tulfos’ disqualification

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
February 20, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to call a hearing into the disqualification case filed against five candidates belonging to the Tulfo family.

“They will now be issuing, I think today or the latest by tomorrow, the necessary summons,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said yesterday.

Lawyer Virgilio Garcia, who is running in the May midterm elections, earlier asked the Comelec to disqualify senatorial candidates Erwin and Ben Tulfo, party-list nominees Jocelyn Pua-Tulfo (ACT-CIS) and Wanda Tulfo-Teo (Turismo) and Quezon City Rep. Ralph Tulfo, who is seeking reelection.

The five Tulfo candidates constitute a political dynasty, which is prohibited under the 1987 Constitution.

Asked to comment on the disqualification filed against him and his relatives, Erwin said no law prohibits political dynasties in the country at present.

“We will support that (anti-political dynasty), all of us here will support that,” Tulfo said.

Tulfo said he has yet to receive a notice or subpoena from the Comelec.

The complainant, Tulfo said, forgot that the Constitution bans political dynasties “as may be defined by law.”

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a law,” he said.

Former senator Panfilo Lacson, who is included in the administration-backed Senate slate, said he will re-file a bill that will fulfill the Constitution’s provision against political dynasties.

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino said he would support “anything that would improve the democratic system, but without preventing rights of people to aspire for public office, whether he is a relative or not.”

Tulfo brothers top survey

Ben and Raffy Tulfo are now tied to the top spot of 12 candidates likely to win a Senate seat, based on Tangere’s pre-election preferential survey this month.

Both of them garnered 53 percent voter preference.

Sen. Bong Go ranked third, followed by former Senate president Vicente Sotto III, Bong Revilla and Pia Cayetano.

Three Alyansa candidates – former interior secretary Benhur Abalos, former senator Manny Pacquiao and Sen. Lito Lapid – are statistically tied at seventh to 10th place, Tangere noted.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa ranked seventh to 11th.

Rounding out the top 12 are TV host Willie Revillame, Lacson and former senators Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino.

COMELEC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
How front-of-pack labels and food content creators help consumers eat smarter
play

How front-of-pack labels and food content creators help consumers eat smarter

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Food content creators have become part of Filipinos’ daily lives, whether for cooking inspiration or entertainment....
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
PCG spox defends 'West Philippine Sea' in heated exchange with Marcoleta
play

PCG spox defends 'West Philippine Sea' in heated exchange with Marcoleta

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela defended his position on the legitimacy of the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Koko to Chiz: Start Sara impeach proceedings &lsquo;without delay&rsquo;

Koko to Chiz: Start Sara impeach proceedings ‘without delay’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte should be done “forthwith” or immediately as provided under...
Headlines
fbtw
Petition filed at SC to stop impeachment

Petition filed at SC to stop impeachment

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Supporters of Vice President Sara Duterte have asked the Supreme Court to stop the Senate from proceeding with her impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
House subpoenas social media 'influencers', issues show-cause orders to Facebook, TikTok

House subpoenas social media 'influencers', issues show-cause orders to Facebook, TikTok

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The House Tri-Committee issued subpoenas to several social media users and online content creators, along with show-cause...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Pro-Marcos Pinoys 36%, pro-Duterte 18% – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
With the campaign season heating up, a majority of Filipinos identify as either pro-Marcos or pro-Duterte, a survey conducted by the OCTA Research group showed.
Headlines
fbtw

Bets told: No gender slurs, red-tagging in campaign

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections has warned that it will file a disqualification case against candidates who violate its anti-discrimination guidelines in the May midterm polls, including red-tagging and gender slur...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Take dengue precautions&rsquo;

‘Take dengue precautions’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Amid rising dengue cases, the public should protect themselves and seek treatment at the first sign of illness, according...
Headlines
fbtw
NFA starts selling rice to LGUs

NFA starts selling rice to LGUs

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Amid efforts to bring down rice prices, the National Food Authority yesterday started selling its rice stocks to local government...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with