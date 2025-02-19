^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

February 19, 2025 | 9:24am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Commission on Elections (Comelec) personnel insert official ballots into machines for verification at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City on Jan. 15, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

PCG spox defends 'West Philippine Sea' in heated exchange with Marcoleta
play

PCG spox defends 'West Philippine Sea' in heated exchange with Marcoleta

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 16 hours ago
Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela defended his position on the legitimacy of the West Philippine...
Koko to Chiz: Start Sara impeach proceedings &lsquo;without delay&rsquo;

Koko to Chiz: Start Sara impeach proceedings ‘without delay’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte should be done “forthwith” or immediately as provided under...
House subpoenas social media 'influencers', issues show-cause orders to Facebook, TikTok

House subpoenas social media 'influencers', issues show-cause orders to Facebook, TikTok

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 15 hours ago
The House Tri-Committee issued subpoenas to several social media users and online content creators, along with show-cause...
Palace hit for downplaying EDSA Day anniversary

Palace hit for downplaying EDSA Day anniversary

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
Calling it “an obvious attempt to erase the victory of the people versus his father’s dictatorship,” former...
Higher ratings for VP? Fake news, says OCTA

Higher ratings for VP? Fake news, says OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The OCTA Research group yesterday denied social media posts claiming that it has conducted a February survey showing that...
SC orders Comelec to comment on Miru disclosure petition

SC orders Comelec to comment on Miru disclosure petition

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
The Supreme Court has directed the Commission on Elections and Miru Systems to comment on a petition seeking to compel the...
PNP-CIDG chief defends sedition raps vs Duterte

PNP-CIDG chief defends sedition raps vs Duterte

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Defending his decision to file criminal cases against former president Rodrigo Duterte, Criminal Investigation and Detection...
NFA rice rollout in Metro Manila begins today

NFA rice rollout in Metro Manila begins today

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The National Food Authority will start today the rollout of NFA rice to local government units in Metro Manila, according...
Disclose rising dengue cases, LGU told

Disclose rising dengue cases, LGU told

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Amid surging dengue cases nationwide, local government units should disclose if they are facing rising cases of the mosquito-borne...
Government to employ AI to upskill workers &ndash; PSAC

Government to employ AI to upskill workers – PSAC

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The Marcos administration is planning to employ artificial intelligence to enhance the skills of Filipino workers and prepare...
