SC orders Comelec to comment on Miru disclosure petition

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the Commission on Elections and Miru Systems to comment on a petition seeking to compel the Comelec and Miru to disclose documents related to the P18-billion contract for the 2025 midterm elections.

In a briefing on Feb. 18, SC spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting announced that the high court has given both Comelec and Miru 10 days from receipt of notice to comment on the petition filed by members of the Right to Know Coalition, Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR), Philippine Press Institute, journalists and academics.

The petitioners are asking the SC to compel Comelec and Miru to act on their request for information regarding the contract, particularly following the withdrawal of the latter’s local partner, St. Timothy Construction Corp. (STCC), from the joint venture agreement, and its impact on the 60 percent Filipino ownership requirement.

They are requesting that Comelec and Miru provide an updated joint venture agreement, reflecting the current composition of the Miru joint venture, as well as detailed information about the allocation of financial, technical and operational contributions by the remaining partners, including any applicable contributions of money, property, or industry, along with their monetary valuation and the resulting percentage interest of each remaining partner.

The petitioners argue that Comelec’s alleged failure to fully act on their request for information constitutes a grave abuse of discretion and are asking the SC to correct this by compelling Comelec to provide the requested documents.

In March 2024, Comelec entered into a P18-billion contract with a joint venture consisting of Miru, Integrated Computer Systems, Centerpoint Solutions Technologies Inc. and STCC for the 2025 automated election system.

However, in November 2024, Comelec disclosed that STCC had decided to withdraw from the joint venture.

‘We will reply’

In response to the SC’s order, Comelec said it will comply with the Supreme Court’s directive to comment on the petition seeking disclosure of documents related to its P18-billion contract with Miru Systems for the procurement of automated counting machines (ACMs).

“We will reply accordingly,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said, noting that Comelec has long provided the petitioners with all the documents they requested, as part of the poll body’s policy of complete transparency.

47-percent done

Garcia revealed that as of Feb. 18, 47.48 percent of the official ballots needed for the May 2025 midterm elections have been printed.

Specifically, a total of 34,235,042 ballots have been produced, including 17,254,221 printed by Miru Systems and 16,980,821 by the National Printing Office.

Meanwhile, 10 million ballots have already undergone machine and manual verification.

Comelec, however, noted that 37,862,378 ballots still need to be printed to meet the required 72,097,420 ballots for the upcoming polls.

“Hopefully, in the next few days, we will be able to reach the 50 percent mark,” Garcia said.

He added that the printing of ballots could be completed by early March, allowing the focus to shift to ballot verification.

Overseas internet voting

Filipinos abroad who wish to participate in the first-ever internet voting for the 2025 elections may begin enrolling on March 10, the Comelec announced.

The pre-enrollment period for the Overseas Voting and Counting System (OVCS) will run from March 10 to May 7, 2025.

Overseas voters from Philippine posts adopting internet voting must enroll through the OVCS. They can complete the process on their own devices or attend field/mobile enrollment sessions scheduled by the Philippine posts.

To enroll, voters must use the official link provided by Comelec and follow the system’s instructions. Once enrolled, they can vote online during the 30-day overseas voting period from April 13 to May 12, 2025.

Comelec confirmed that 77 Philippine posts abroad will implement the OVCS for the 2025 elections. — Mayen Jaymalin