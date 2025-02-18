No complacency on media security, says task force

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos’ media security task force yesterday vowed to shun complacency and to continue addressing all forms of threats against journalists, following a global report stating that no Filipino journalist was killed in the country last year.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 124 journalists and media workers were killed in 2024, nearly two-thirds of whom were Palestinians killed in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Due to this, the watchdog described 2024 as the “deadliest” year for journalists, citing a sharp rise in global conflicts – political, criminal and military – over the past five years.

However, it was a different story for the Philippines as the CPJ reported that the country marked its first year in two decades without a journalist killing.

Analysts suggested this could indicate that Marcos has adopted a comparatively milder stance toward the press than his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who frequently threatened media organizations.

Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) executive director Jose Torres Jr. welcomed the report, calling it a “significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and security of media workers in the Philippines.”

“The absence of journalist killings in 2024, as reported, is a testament to the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, media organizations and civil society, in promoting a safer environment for the press,” he added.

While he described the report as “encouraging,” Torres assured the public that the task force would remain vigilant and committed to its mandate.

“The fight for media security is an ongoing process, and we cannot afford to be complacent. We continue to monitor and address all forms of threats and harassment against journalists, including online attacks, intimidation and other forms of violence,” the task force chief said.

The PTFOMS pledged to proactively investigate and address all reported cases of threats and acts of violence against journalists, while strengthening its collaboration with law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to ensure swift and effective action.

Torres added that the task force would strengthen awareness and education programs on media security and safety protocols while also improving reporting and response mechanisms for media-related threats.

“We call on all media organizations and journalists to continue working with the PTFOMS and other relevant agencies to maintain a safe and secure environment for the practice of journalism in the Philippines. We also urge the public to remain vigilant and report any incidents of threats or violence against media workers,” he said.

The CPJ reported that last year’s global total of 124 journalist deaths surpassed the previous record of 113 in 2007, when the Iraq war accounted for nearly half of the casualties.