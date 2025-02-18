DepEd investigates ‘ghost students’ in voucher program

Students line up to enter Araullo High School in Manila on January 15, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has commenced an investigation into the issue of “ghost students” under the senior high school (SHS) voucher program in private schools across nine divisions.

DepEd officials confirmed that they are examining personnel and school officials suspected of facilitating fraudulent activities in 12 private institutions.

Those found guilty could face the termination of their access to the SHS voucher program.

“We take these allegations seriously. Any form of misuse of public funds intended for critical education programs will not be tolerated. This investigation is a necessary step as we pursue the truth and hold accountable those responsible,” DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said.

The department is moving swiftly to protect the integrity of its funds and program implementation, he added.

The DepEd chief said the agency has begun taking recourse actions, including preparing for the potential termination of accreditation for the implicated schools and the collection of evidence against those involved.

Apart from these, DepEd was also exploring potential legal measures, including administrative and criminal sanctions, for those found culpable, in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

While addressing the situation, DepEd assured the public that affected legitimate students would receive the necessary assistance to continue their education without disruption.

The department also reiterated its commitment to strengthening monitoring mechanisms to prevent future incidents.

DepEd encouraged the public to report any irregularities related to its programs anonymously at [email protected].