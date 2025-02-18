^

Headlines

Address learning crisis, poll bets told

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
February 18, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Candidates in the May midterm polls should present their plans to address the learning crisis and commit to prioritizing education in their agenda, according to the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd).

“Future leaders should lay out concrete plans to improve the conditions for all education stakeholders, including teachers, students, parents, local governments, the private sector and civil society organizations,” said PBEd executive director Justine Raagas.

PBEd cited the findings of the Second Congressional Commission on Education, calling for urgent action on the country’s biggest educational challenges.

Grade 3 students are reportedly at least a year behind in curriculum expectations, but are still allowed to move up to Grade 4, the group said.

“These learning gaps worsened in later years, as the commission found that Grades 8 and 9 students continue to struggle with basic subtraction and multiplication,” PBEd said.

Dropouts remain a concern amid financial issues, employment and lack of interest, the group noted.

“Public servants must realize that education is an investment. Every peso spent on improving literacy helps create a more skilled workforce, while greater commitment to education opens doors to better economic opportunities for the next generation,” Raagas said.

“This is also the time for Filipinos to consciously evaluate candidates. We should choose a leader who champions education – someone who can rebuild an education system worthy of our nation’s potential,” he said.

Electricity rate hike

Meanwhile, organized labor yesterday criticized the impending power rate hike to be imposed by the Manila Electric Co.

Meralco said it is imposing an increase of P0.3845 per kilowatt-hour in the generation charge due to higher costs from independent power producers and power supply agreements.

With the adjustment, residential customers consuming 200 kWh will see an increase of about P57 in their monthly bill.

“It is unacceptable for Meralco to raise rates while failing to fully return funds amounting to around P16 billion that are rightfully owed to consumers,” the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) said.

The refund ordered by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) was intended to compensate customers for overcharges, the group noted.

Overcharges stemmed from supposed technical expert fees for the periodical regulatory rate reset conducted by the ERC.

Meralco did not engage the services of technical experts and no payments were made, the TUCP said.

It said the ERC should ensure that Meralco complies with the refund order before approving rate hikes.

Peacemaker?

Television host Willie Revillame is hoping to be a political “peacemaker.”

While the senatorial candidate has yet to present his policy proposals, Revillame has offered himself as an instrument of peace amid “political wrangling.”

Surveys showed Revillame among 12 candidates likely to win a Senate seat.

Revillame said former president Rodrigo Duterte initially recruited him to run, but he declined.

Revillame noted that among his “team of young and senior lawyers” are Senate President Francis Escudero and Rep. Jose Gay Padiernos, who sits as his campaign manager.

All senior citizens should enjoy free maintenance medicines, Revillame told radio commentator Anthony Taberna, as he cited the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.’s billions of funds. — Mayen Jaymalin, Delon Porcalla

CANDIDATES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Reacting to Duterte's 'kill' joke, senators cite 'personality disorder,' misplaced priorities

Reacting to Duterte's 'kill' joke, senators cite 'personality disorder,' misplaced priorities

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Senators have expressed concern over former President Rodrigo Duterte’s latest controversial remark, this time targeting...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;32 million votes for VP Sara trump 215 House signatures&rsquo;

‘32 million votes for VP Sara trump 215 House signatures’

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
The 32 million votes that Vice President Sara Duterte obtained in the May 2022 elections – a million more than President...
Headlines
fbtw
What have Marcos bets done about POGOs, China? A review of track records

What have Marcos bets done about POGOs, China? A review of track records

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
Lawmakers may not have predicted POGOs evolving into criminal hubs. But what have Marcos’ candidates done since their...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI chief: Duterte's kill remark vs senators not the same as Sara's threats

NBI chief: Duterte's kill remark vs senators not the same as Sara's threats

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago dismissed former President Rodrigo Duterte's recent "threat" to kill...
Headlines
fbtw
Solons on Duterte's 'kill senators' line: Even in jest, death threats shouldn't be normalized

Solons on Duterte's 'kill senators' line: Even in jest, death threats shouldn't be normalized

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Issuing death threats as a joke is one thing, but when it comes from someone, especially a former president, who has admitted...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCG: Three China ships swarm West Philippine Sea

PCG: Three China ships swarm West Philippine Sea

By Ghio Ong | 51 minutes ago
Three patrol ships of the China Coast Guard were spotted swarming the West Philippine Sea, Philippine Coast Guard Commodore...
Headlines
fbtw

Charges filed this week vs 3 Chinese ‘spies’

By Evelyn Macairan | 51 minutes ago
Three suspected Chinese spies arrested on Feb. 14 in Laguna will face charges for violating immigration laws and operating a business without documentation, according to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Co...
Headlines
fbtw
House resumes fake news probe, warns absent vloggers

House resumes fake news probe, warns absent vloggers

By Delon Porcalla | 51 minutes ago
The tri-committee of the House of Representatives investigating the proliferation of fake news will resume its second hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
DA backs proposed P380/kilo max SRP on pork

DA backs proposed P380/kilo max SRP on pork

By Bella Cariaso | 51 minutes ago
The Department of Agriculture is open to enforce a maximum suggested retail price of P380 per kilo of pork as suggested by...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with