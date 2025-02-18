Address learning crisis, poll bets told

MANILA, Philippines — Candidates in the May midterm polls should present their plans to address the learning crisis and commit to prioritizing education in their agenda, according to the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd).

“Future leaders should lay out concrete plans to improve the conditions for all education stakeholders, including teachers, students, parents, local governments, the private sector and civil society organizations,” said PBEd executive director Justine Raagas.

PBEd cited the findings of the Second Congressional Commission on Education, calling for urgent action on the country’s biggest educational challenges.

Grade 3 students are reportedly at least a year behind in curriculum expectations, but are still allowed to move up to Grade 4, the group said.

“These learning gaps worsened in later years, as the commission found that Grades 8 and 9 students continue to struggle with basic subtraction and multiplication,” PBEd said.

Dropouts remain a concern amid financial issues, employment and lack of interest, the group noted.

“Public servants must realize that education is an investment. Every peso spent on improving literacy helps create a more skilled workforce, while greater commitment to education opens doors to better economic opportunities for the next generation,” Raagas said.

“This is also the time for Filipinos to consciously evaluate candidates. We should choose a leader who champions education – someone who can rebuild an education system worthy of our nation’s potential,” he said.

Electricity rate hike

Meanwhile, organized labor yesterday criticized the impending power rate hike to be imposed by the Manila Electric Co.

Meralco said it is imposing an increase of P0.3845 per kilowatt-hour in the generation charge due to higher costs from independent power producers and power supply agreements.

With the adjustment, residential customers consuming 200 kWh will see an increase of about P57 in their monthly bill.

“It is unacceptable for Meralco to raise rates while failing to fully return funds amounting to around P16 billion that are rightfully owed to consumers,” the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) said.

The refund ordered by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) was intended to compensate customers for overcharges, the group noted.

Overcharges stemmed from supposed technical expert fees for the periodical regulatory rate reset conducted by the ERC.

Meralco did not engage the services of technical experts and no payments were made, the TUCP said.

It said the ERC should ensure that Meralco complies with the refund order before approving rate hikes.

Peacemaker?

Television host Willie Revillame is hoping to be a political “peacemaker.”

While the senatorial candidate has yet to present his policy proposals, Revillame has offered himself as an instrument of peace amid “political wrangling.”

Surveys showed Revillame among 12 candidates likely to win a Senate seat.

Revillame said former president Rodrigo Duterte initially recruited him to run, but he declined.

Revillame noted that among his “team of young and senior lawyers” are Senate President Francis Escudero and Rep. Jose Gay Padiernos, who sits as his campaign manager.

All senior citizens should enjoy free maintenance medicines, Revillame told radio commentator Anthony Taberna, as he cited the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.’s billions of funds. — Mayen Jaymalin, Delon Porcalla