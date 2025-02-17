^

Palace task force welcomes zero journalist deaths, first time in 2 decades

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 17, 2025 | 6:23pm
In this Jan. 19, 2018 photo, a protester displays a placard calling for press freedom during a protest with journalists in Manila.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Malacañang taskforce on media security welcomed a report indicating no Filipino journalists were killed in 2024, but cautioned against complacency.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) noted this as the first year without media-related deaths in the Philippines in two decades, potentially signaling President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s softer stance towards the press compared to his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

The task force, however, vowed to not to rest on their laurels.

“While this report is encouraging, the PTFOMS (Presidential Task Force on Media Security) remains vigilant and committed to its mandate. We recognize that the fight for media security is an ongoing process, and we cannot afford to be complacent,” the group said. 

“We continue to monitor and address all forms of threats and harassment against journalists, including online attacks, intimidation, and other forms of violence,” the PTFOMS added. 

The PTFOMS called the report proof of collaborative efforts between authorities and stakeholders. 

Following the CPJ report, the PTFOMS said that it would continue to investigate reported cases of media violence. 

“We call on all media organizations and journalists to continue working with the PTFOMS and other relevant agencies to maintain a safe and secure environment for the practice of journalism in the Philippines,” it said. 

The CPJ said the Philippines had consistently been deadly for media members from 1998 to 2024; cases that were work-related or possibly work-related were counted in the report. 

In 2024, broadcast journalist Maria Vilma Rodriguez was slain by a gunman in Zamboanga City. However, the suspect turned out to be her relative, with whom she reportedly had a rift.
 

