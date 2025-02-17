Prison reforms sought at 2nd ARCC

MANILA, Philippines — The 2nd ASEAN Regional Correctional Conference (ARCC) hosted by the Philippines concludes today after bringing together top correctional officials and experts from across Southeast Asia to enhance regional cooperation and advance prison system reforms.

The event gathered leaders from Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia, Timor-Leste, the Philippines as well as international organizations and correctional experts. The conference began on Feb.14.

The key topics at the conference were addressing jail decongestion, improving prison health, enhancing reintegration programs, and strengthening parole and probation systems.

Initiatives to counter violent extremism and modernize prison management through digital innovations were also tackled.

In his opening remarks, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Chief jail director Ruel Rivera underscored the collective responsibility of ASEAN correctional institutions in shaping a progressive and humane prison system.

“We reaffirm our commitment to a correctional system that is not just secure but also transformative. This conference is more than a venue for discussion; it is a platform for action, collaboration, and the continuous pursuit of excellence in jail management and rehabilitation,” Rivera said.

“We are confident that the ARCC will further strengthen cooperation among ASEAN nations to enhance safekeeping, rehabilitation, and reintegration efforts for PDL (persons deprived of liberty),” he added.

This year’s conference builds on the initiatives launched during the 1st ARCC, held in 2024 at the Malaysian Correctional Academy in Langkawi, Kedah.

The ARCC is expected to pave the way for stronger regional collaboration and policy alignment, reinforcing the shared goal of improving correctional systems across Southeast Asia.