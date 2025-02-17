Closer military ties being worked out between Philippine, Germany

The AFP and the German Armed Forces vowed closer military cooperation following meetings between AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. and Gen. Carsten Breuer, chief of the Defense Forces of Germany, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14.

MANILA, Philippines — The chiefs of Philippine and German defense forces held high-level discussions in Munich on strengthening military ties, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said yesterday.

The meeting focused on expanding collaboration in key areas including cyber warfare, military education and training, and maritime cooperative activities.

The AFP said the engagement aimed to enhance the interoperability and capabilities in addressing shared security challenges.

“The strengthened cooperation between the AFP and the German Armed Forces aligns with the Philippines’ broader efforts to fortify international defense partnerships and maintain regional stability,” the AFP said.

The two countries committed to establish long-term relations between their armed forces and expand training cooperation and bilateral exchanges.