^

Headlines

Closer military ties being worked out between Philippine, Germany

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
February 17, 2025 | 12:00am
Closer military ties being worked out between Philippine, Germany
The AFP and the German Armed Forces vowed closer military cooperation following meetings between AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. and Gen. Carsten Breuer, chief of the Defense Forces of Germany, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The chiefs of Philippine and German defense forces held high-level discussions in Munich on strengthening military ties, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said yesterday.

The AFP and the German Armed Forces vowed closer military cooperation following meetings between AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. and Gen. Carsten Breuer, chief of the Defense Forces of Germany, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14.

The meeting focused on expanding collaboration in key areas including cyber warfare, military education and training, and maritime cooperative activities. 

The AFP said the engagement aimed to enhance the interoperability and capabilities in addressing shared security challenges.

“The strengthened cooperation between the AFP and the German Armed Forces aligns with the Philippines’ broader efforts to fortify international defense partnerships and maintain regional stability,” the AFP said.

The two countries committed to establish long-term relations between their armed forces and expand training cooperation and bilateral exchanges.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC urged: Compel Senate to convene impeachment court

SC urged: Compel Senate to convene impeachment court

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has been asked to compel members of the Senate to constitute themselves into an impeachment court, even...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos puts China at center of poll campaign

Marcos puts China at center of poll campaign

By Pam Castro | 16 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos put Beijing firmly center stage on the campaign trail on Saturday, saying his predecessor's...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB: P15 fare hike plea to be heard on February 19

LTFRB: P15 fare hike plea to be heard on February 19

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has scheduled a hearing for a petition to increase the minimum...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to intensify target-driven operations

PNP to intensify target-driven operations

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
To address the expected spate of violence during the election period, the Philippine National Police has intensified its target-driven...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 14 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;VIP treatment&rsquo; for Quiboloy hit

‘VIP treatment’ for Quiboloy hit

By Christine Boton | 1 hour ago
A human rights group has slammed what it called “VIP treatment” given to alleged sex offender and senatorial candidate...
Headlines
fbtw
Brace for toll hikes &ndash; TRB

Brace for toll hikes – TRB

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Motorists must brace for higher costs of traveling this year, as the government is poised to approve a set of rate hikes for...
Headlines
fbtw

No Filipino journalist killed in 2024 – report

By Paul Icamina | 1 hour ago
For the first time in 20 years, no Filipino journalist was killed in 2024, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a special report.
Headlines
fbtw
Imee: Impeachment complaint sat in House for 2 months

Imee: Impeachment complaint sat in House for 2 months

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
It was the dilly-dallying by the House of Representatives on the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte that made the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;32 million votes for VP Sara trump 215 House signatures&rsquo;

‘32 million votes for VP Sara trump 215 House signatures’

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The 32 million votes that Vice President Sara Duterte obtained in the May 2022 elections – a million more than President...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with