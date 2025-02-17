Makabayan laments NTF-ELCAC’s ‘red-tagging’ of Manuel

MANILA, Philippines — Militant group Makabayan condemned the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) for releasing a video that the group says red-tagged Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel, calling it a “new low” for the government agency.

In a statement yesterday, Makabayan president and senatorial candidate Liza Maza criticized the video as “viciously macho and homophobic,” accusing the NTF-ELCAC of endangering the life and security of political activists through red-tagging.

“NTF-ELCAC has long been notorious and lacks credibility. But the video it released on Raoul is a new low for a government agency known for fabricating outrageous lies that put political activists at serious risk,” Maza said.

She noted that the Supreme Court has recognized the dangers of red-tagging, underscoring the need to hold NTF-ELCAC accountable.

Maza accused the agency of pushing outdated narratives to suppress activism, particularly among youth leaders and progressive groups.

“The NTF-ELCAC has long been dancing to the same old tune of lies against the Left and activists, including the youth,” she said.

Maza reiterated her call for the abolition of the NTF-ELCAC, arguing that the agency does nothing to address the root causes of armed conflict in the country.

She maintained that the timing of the NTF-ELCAC’s red-tagging efforts was aimed at preventing Kabataan party-list and other Makabayan groups from securing seats in Congress.

“Instead of allowing open discussions on the roots of armed conflict and how to achieve peace and justice, the NTF-ELCAC is using its malicious propaganda to deny Filipino voters these crucial electoral issues,” Maza said.