LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
February 16, 2025 | 11:48am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
A worker verifies printed ballots which will be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, suburban Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

2025 ELECTION

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC
SC urged: Compel Senate to convene impeachment court

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
The Supreme Court has been asked to compel members of the Senate to constitute themselves into an impeachment court, even...
‘Monster ship’ moving away from West Philippine Sea

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
The China Coast Guard so-called monster ship was detected moving away from the West Philippine Sea, according to Philippine...
US seeks more invested, enduring ties with Philippines

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
The United States under the new Trump administration is looking to further strengthen its bilateral relations with the Philippines,...
Marcos Jr. brings job fair to Mindanao

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
President Marcos brought on Saturday the government’s Trabaho Para sa Bagong Pilipinas – a job-matching initiative...
PAOCC rescues 35 foreigners from illegal POGO

By EJ Macababbad | 1 day ago
A raid that saved nearly three dozen Indonesians from detention at the barracks of a former Philippine offshore gaming operator...
BuCor lobbies for Asean prisoner swap

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
Following the transfer of drug convict Mary Jane Veloso from Indonesia to the Philippines last year, the Bureau of Corrections...
PNP to intensify target-driven operations

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
To address the expected spate of violence during the election period, the Philippine National Police has intensified its target-driven...
BOC collects P931 billion in 2024

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs earned more in 2024 with the implementation of streamlined processes and with its attached agencies...
Marcos wishes ‘legal luminary’ Juan Ponce Enrile a happy 101st birthday

By Jean Mangaluz | 22 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wished Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile a happy birthday on his 101st birthday,...
No ballot reprint despite Senate bets' exit, says Comelec

1 day ago
The Commission on Elections will no longer reprint ballots for the May 2025 elections even as two senatorial hopefuls announced...
