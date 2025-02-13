Quiboloy returns to Pasig jail after pneumonia hospitalization

Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy faces senators for the first time during the public hearing of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Detained doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy has been transferred back to the Pasig City jail following his hospitalization due to pneumonia.

In a message to Philstar.com, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesperson Jayrex Bustinera said the preacher was already transferred back to the Pasig City Jail Male dormitory on February 12.

Senate bid. Bustinera also said that Quiboloy, who is currently running for senator despite facing trafficking and abuse charges, was allowed by the court to record a video for his senatorial campaign.

What went before

The preacher was transferred to the Rizal Medical Center on January 18 after experiencing breathing troubles, according to Bustinera.

He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia in the Rizal hospital, leading to his transfer to The Medical City in Ortigas for further treatment.

In November 2024, the Philippine National Police transferred Quiboloy to the male dormitory of Pasig City Jail, months after his arrest in Davao City on September 8.

The preacher, who refers to himself as the "Appointed Son of God," is in custody over allegations of abuse linked to him and his religious group, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

Additionally, a human trafficking charge has been filed against Quiboloy in a Pasig court, along with abuse charges filed before a Quezon City court.