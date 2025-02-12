^

Headlines

Japan to fund Open RAN system at UP

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 12, 2025 | 7:04pm
Japan to fund Open RAN system at UP
Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya attends a signing ceremony for the creation of an Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) System in the University of the Philippines, Feb. 12, 2025.
Embassy of Japan in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has received P168 million (¥444 million) from Japan to set up an Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) system in the University of the Philippines — a grant that aims to eventually advance the development of open-access 5G technology in the country. 

The funding, provided through the Japanese government's Economic and Social Development Programme, was formalized in a signing and exchange of notes ceremony on Wednesday, February 12. 

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya and Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo attended the event.

Open RAN is a new approach to building mobile networks. Instead of relying on a few companies for all the equipment, it uses standardized hardware and software.  

While its proponents believe it may reduce internet connectivity costs, Open RAN is not yet commercially available in the Philippines. 

According to the Japanese Embassy, the Open RAN system will allow for a more open and interoperable telecommunications ecosystem. 

"The project is expected to establish an environment to deploy Open RAN leading to increased competition in the base station market, which will lead to lower costs in the deployment and operation of 5G networks, as well as stimulate innovation, in the Philippines," the embassy said. 

The project aligns with agreements made during the Japan-US-Philippines Leaders' Meeting in April 2024, where the three nations committed to strengthen their cooperation in information and communications technology.

DFA

INTERNET

JAPAN

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
From standee to stage: De Lima kicks off first campaign after jail

From standee to stage: De Lima kicks off first campaign after jail

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Leila de Lima, once confined behind bars, returned to the campaign trail on Tuesday, February 11, in Dasmariñas City,...
Headlines
fbtw
Candidates warned: Violating campaign material rules may lead to election offense

Candidates warned: Violating campaign material rules may lead to election offense

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
As the campaign period for the 2025 midterm elections began on Tuesday, February 11, the Commission on Elections (Comelec)...
Headlines
fbtw
P12.2 billion disallowed DepEd funds eyed as evidence vs VP

P12.2 billion disallowed DepEd funds eyed as evidence vs VP

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Some P12.2 billion worth of questionable transactions in the Department of Education (DepEd) flagged by the Commission on...
Headlines
fbtw
A swipe at Duterte? Marcos says admin slate has no tokhang backers, China allies
play

A swipe at Duterte? Marcos says admin slate has no tokhang backers, China allies

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made no mention of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, during his proclamation rally, but he...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos' senatorial race allies vow to assert West Philippine Sea rights

Marcos' senatorial race allies vow to assert West Philippine Sea rights

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Several senatorial aspirants from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration slate have reaffirmed their commitment to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Ave Maria&rsquo;: CBCP introduces alternative version of &lsquo;Hail Mary&rsquo; prayer

‘Ave Maria’: CBCP introduces alternative version of ‘Hail Mary’ prayer

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
According to Bernardo Pantin, CBCP Secretary General, the new translation of the Hail Mary prayer is not meant to replace...
Headlines
fbtw
No more budget insertions? Marcos' Senate bets vow to align with his financial plan

No more budget insertions? Marcos' Senate bets vow to align with his financial plan

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
With controversy continuing to hound the 2025 national budget weeks after it was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,...
Headlines
fbtw
Another China vessel prowls waters off Pangasinan

Another China vessel prowls waters off Pangasinan

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
China Coast Guard vessel 3304 was last seen around 43 nautical miles off the coastline of Bolinao, Pangasinan.
Headlines
fbtw
Candidates could face jail time, disqualification for posting campaign posters on trees &mdash; groups

Candidates could face jail time, disqualification for posting campaign posters on trees — groups

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Campaign posters tied or nailed to trees are a common sight during elections, but this practice is an election offense that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with