Japan to fund Open RAN system at UP

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya attends a signing ceremony for the creation of an Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) System in the University of the Philippines, Feb. 12, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has received P168 million (¥444 million) from Japan to set up an Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) system in the University of the Philippines — a grant that aims to eventually advance the development of open-access 5G technology in the country.

The funding, provided through the Japanese government's Economic and Social Development Programme, was formalized in a signing and exchange of notes ceremony on Wednesday, February 12.

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya and Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo attended the event.

Open RAN is a new approach to building mobile networks. Instead of relying on a few companies for all the equipment, it uses standardized hardware and software.

While its proponents believe it may reduce internet connectivity costs, Open RAN is not yet commercially available in the Philippines.

According to the Japanese Embassy, the Open RAN system will allow for a more open and interoperable telecommunications ecosystem.

"The project is expected to establish an environment to deploy Open RAN leading to increased competition in the base station market, which will lead to lower costs in the deployment and operation of 5G networks, as well as stimulate innovation, in the Philippines," the embassy said.

The project aligns with agreements made during the Japan-US-Philippines Leaders' Meeting in April 2024, where the three nations committed to strengthen their cooperation in information and communications technology.