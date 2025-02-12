^

Headlines

‘Ave Maria’: CBCP introduces alternative version of ‘Hail Mary’ prayer

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 12, 2025 | 5:14pm
â€˜Ave Mariaâ€™: CBCP introduces alternative version of â€˜Hail Maryâ€™ prayer
Statue of the Virgin Mary
Image by Jacques GAIMARD from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — A new Filipino version of the "Hail Mary" prayer has been approved by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), providing an alternative to the commonly used "Aba Ginoong Maria."

Called “Ave Maria,” the alternative follows the title of the Spanish version of the prayer. It was approved by the CBCP during its recent plenary assembly.

According to CBCP Secretary General Bernardo Pantin, the new translation is not intended to replace the existing version but to offer a more accurate rendering of the original Latin.

“[It’s] more contextualized, simple and adaptable to the changing times, as well as enhances our understanding and appreciation of the significance and richness of its biblico-theological foundation,” Pantin said, according to a report by CBCP News.

The CBCP noted that several key principles informed the changes.

“The revisions are guided by: faithfulness to the original Latin text, bible-based, simplicity, prayerfulness, adaptability to the changing times and in the Philippine context, and the spirit of synodality that all may be one,” the CBCP said. 

The bishops' action coincides with the Catholic Church's celebration of the 2025 Jubilee Year and the 50th anniversary of the CBCP's 1975 pastoral letter on the Virgin Mary, "Ang Mahal na Birheng Maria."

Below is a comparison of the original prayer and the alternative version issued by the CBCP:

 

CATHOLIC BISHOPS CONFERENCE OF THE PHILIPPINES

CATHOLIC CHURCH

CHURCH

IMMACULATE CONCEPCION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A swipe at Duterte? Marcos says admin slate has no tokhang backers, China allies
play

A swipe at Duterte? Marcos says admin slate has no tokhang backers, China allies

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made no mention of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, during his proclamation rally, but he...
Headlines
fbtw
P12.2 billion disallowed DepEd funds eyed as evidence vs VP

P12.2 billion disallowed DepEd funds eyed as evidence vs VP

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Some P12.2 billion worth of questionable transactions in the Department of Education (DepEd) flagged by the Commission on...
Headlines
fbtw
From standee to stage: De Lima kicks off first campaign after jail

From standee to stage: De Lima kicks off first campaign after jail

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Leila de Lima, once confined behind bars, returned to the campaign trail on Tuesday, February 11, in Dasmariñas City,...
Headlines
fbtw
Candidates warned: Violating campaign material rules may lead to election offense

Candidates warned: Violating campaign material rules may lead to election offense

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
As the campaign period for the 2025 midterm elections began on Tuesday, February 11, the Commission on Elections (Comelec)...
Headlines
fbtw
Gaita Fores, chef, restaurateur dies in Hong Kong

Gaita Fores, chef, restaurateur dies in Hong Kong

By Millet M. Mananquil | 18 hours ago
“After Morocco and Madrid, what a way to come home,” Margarita “Gaita” Fores wrote on her Instagram...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No more budget insertions? Marcos' Senate bets vow to align with his financial plan

No more budget insertions? Marcos' Senate bets vow to align with his financial plan

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 hour ago
With controversy continuing to hound the 2025 national budget weeks after it was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,...
Headlines
fbtw
Another China vessel prowls waters off Pangasinan

Another China vessel prowls waters off Pangasinan

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
China Coast Guard vessel 3304 was last seen around 43 nautical miles off the coastline of Bolinao, Pangasinan.
Headlines
fbtw
Candidates could face jail time, disqualification for posting campaign posters on trees &mdash; groups

Candidates could face jail time, disqualification for posting campaign posters on trees — groups

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 hour ago
Campaign posters tied or nailed to trees are a common sight during elections, but this practice is an election offense that...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI urges inciting to sedition, threat charges vs VP Sara over &lsquo;assassination&rsquo; remarks

NBI urges inciting to sedition, threat charges vs VP Sara over ‘assassination’ remarks

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
In a separate interview with reporters, Santiago said that the charges the bureau recommended against Duterte were based on...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with