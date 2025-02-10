^

Party-list lawmaker Wilbert Lee withdraws from senatorial race

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 10, 2025 | 11:35am
Party-list lawmaker Wilbert Lee withdraws from senatorial race
Rep. Wilbert Lee (Agri party list) is gunning for a Senate seat, filing his candidacy before the Commission on Elections on Oct. 1, 2024.
Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — AGRI Party-list Rep. Wilbert Lee announced that he was going to withdraw from the senatorial race in the 2025 midterm elections. 

Lee was the very first to file his certificate of candidacy at the Commission on Elections back in October 2024.  The lawmaker said he had spoken to his family and colleagues about his decision. 

“Napagpasyahan ko na po na mag withdraw na sa pagka-senador. Isa po ito sa napakahirap na desisyon para sa akin, lalo pa naninwiala ako sa aking mga pinaglalaban,” Lee said in a press conference on Monday, February 10. 

(I made the decision to withdraw from the senatorial elections. This is one of the hardest decisions for me, especially since I believe in what I am fighting for.)     

Lee said that upon traveling around the country, he saw that he did not have the machinery yet to mount a national campaign and reach more people, and that more time is needed.  

He was no celebrity, he admitted, and that he was short of time to build a support base. 

“Kulang po, hindi natin naaabot ang ating mga kababayan para ipaalam sa kanila ang ating pinaglalaban,” Lee said. 

(It is short, we will not be able to reach our countrymen to let them know what we are fighting for.) 

Lee’s platform primarily focuses on healthcare.  

Asked if his dismal survey results were part of the reason for his withdrawal, Lee neither confirmed or denied it. He only said there were many reasons for his withdrawal.   

Lee has been slapped with an ethics complaint at the House of Representatives due to his behavior during budget deliberations.  

BHW Party-list Rep. Angelica Natasha Co and Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina) filed the complaint after Lee reportedly acted aggressive towards them during a heated discussion on the Department of Health’s budget. 

 

