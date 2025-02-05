Congestion fees for EDSA mulled

A bus zoomed past motorists stuck in heavy traffic as it drove along the southbound bus lane of EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on November 7, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Drivers traveling through EDSA may be required to pay a toll if the government moves forward with the proposed congestion fee.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chair Romando Artes in a press briefing on Wednesday, February 5, said that he met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and other officials to discuss the government’s Comprehensive Traffic Management Plan.

One of the plans is to impose a congestion fee, similar to the one in Singapore.

Artes said that in Singapore, a congestion fee is charged when cars enter the city during certain hours.

“Initially, parang ipinu-propose siya sa EDSA. Pero ang ating Pangulo po mismo ang nagsabi na puwede lamang iyan kung may alternatibo na, kung efficient na iyong mass transport natin,” Artes said in a briefing in Malacañan Palace.

(Initially, it was proposed for EDSA. But the president himself said that it could only be done if there were already alternatives, if mass transport is more efficient.)

Artes admitted that it would not be timely for the government to implement such fees without providing alternative options for motorists. He also said that nothing of the sort will happen anytime soon.

However, EDSA may anticipate heavier traffic this year due to the government’s plan to rehabilitate it.

The MMDA said that EDSA rehabilitation efforts will begin in March this year in time for the Philippines’ hosting of the ASEAN Summit in 2026.

Artes also said that the EDSA bus lane may be used as a special lane during the ASEAN Summit.