Japanese embassy: Tourist visas out within 5 working days

MANILA, Philippines — The Japanese Embassy in Manila said Tuesday, February 4, that it will strive to process visa applications submitted by travel agencies within five working days, even as it faces a surge in visa applications ahead of the cherry blossom season.

While the embassy still recommends tourists submit their applications two months before their planned trip, it assured that visas should be released within five working days after travel agencies submit the requirements.

Business and other non-tourist visa applications will still follow standard procedures, the embassy added.

"The Embassy will continue to make efforts to complete the procedures and return the visa within five working days, after it is submitted to the Embassy by the travel agencies," the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The embassy noted it is currently upgrading its screening system to handle the increasing volume of applications.

"Japan places great importance on its bilateral relationship with the Philippines and the people-to-people exchanges that form the foundation of that relationship," the embassy said.

The surge in visa applications prompted the embassy to issue an advisory last month that recommended tourists to apply for a visa two months in advance.

Data from the Japan National Tourism Organization shows over 710,000 Filipinos visited Japan from January to November 2024, marking a 30.7% increase from the same period in 2023. — Cristina Chi