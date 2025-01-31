Meralco prepares for 2025 midterm polls with power outage simulations

A lineman inspects power lines for maintenance along Road 10 in Tondo, Manila in this file photo.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) conducted simulations to ensure quick response measures for potential power outages during the 2025 midterm elections on May 12.

“Meralco crews and personnel simulated quick response measures to possible power service troubles that may emerge during the elections, such as downed electricity lines, loadside trouble and fire-related outages,” the company said in a statement on Friday, January 31.

The distribution utility said the simulations were part of its participation in the 2025 mock elections organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

One of the simulations took place at the polling precinct in Makati High School, where crews responded to a reported downed power line and restored it.

Comelec completed the mock elections on Saturday, January 25, achieving a 100% transmission of votes.

Meralco said generator sets and floodlights will be deployed in strategic areas, with linemen and electricians on standby 24/7 throughout the elections.

Previous power problems

During the 2022 national and local elections, Meralco reported 35 isolated outage incidents on May 9, which it said did not constitute a “major power interruption.”

Meanwhile, the National Electrification Administration recorded 131 power interruptions between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on election day, affecting 105 electric cooperatives. The outages lasted an average of 50 minutes.

Reports of unstable power sources and brownouts emerged in various parts of the country during the voting process, compounding issues with faulty vote-counting machines under the automated election system.

The Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities previously warned that an unreliable electricity supply could “undermine the credibility of the elections,” particularly with an automated voting system that relies on data transmission.

The Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines said in December 2024 that there are sufficient power reserves to ensure an uninterrupted supply in the Luzon grid during the country’s summer season.

The Department of Energy has also been urged to ensure that the 2025 midterm polls will not have any power interruptions and to maintain the country’s supply of electricity.