AFP starts investigating alleged underwater drone in Bohol

Camp Aguinaldo, the headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines has urged the person who found an alleged underwater drone in the waters off Bohol last week to coordinate with authorities in recovering the device for investigation.

AFP spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said they have prioritized the investigation into the reported discovery of the unidentified floating equipment, with naval forces in the Visayas region now coordinating to gather more details about the discovery.

"At this time, the AFP does not have the equipment in its possession for conducting a forensic investigation," Trinidad said on Wednesday, January 22.

Trinidad called on the individual who discovered and posted about the equipment on social media to "immediately coordinate with the nearest military or naval units to ensure the proper handling and disposition of the item."

The military emphasized its commitment to national security amid the discovery and urged the public to remain vigilant.

The AFP has not provided additional details about the exact location and timing of the discovery, or descriptions of the alleged underwater drone.

"We encourage everyone to participate in safeguarding our nation by promptly reporting any suspicious activities or discoveries to the proper authorities, including the AFP," Trinidad said.

At least five submersible drones have been discovered in various parts of the country in at least a year, the Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea said last week.

An underwater drone found in the waters off San Pascual town in Masbate on December 30 is believed to be of Chinese origins, based on the Philippine National Police's investigation. — Cristina Chi