^

Headlines

Quad Comm clears ex-PDEA chief Villanueva of contempt

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 1:30pm
Quad Comm clears ex-PDEA chief Villanueva of contempt
Former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director Wilkins Villanueva attends the House Quad Comm's 12th hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.
House of Representatives / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The House Quad Committee withdrew the contempt order against former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Wilkins Villanueva on Tuesday, January 21.

Villanueva was cited for contempt on December 12, 2024, for allegedly evading questions and lying during a committee hearing, violating Section 11 of the House rules. He was detained at the House of Representatives on January 13, when Congress resumed its session.

The former top drug enforcer was being questioned in the committee’s probe into the illegal drug trade during President Rodrigo Duterte’s term. He faced allegations of protecting key figures linked to the trade, including Chinese nationals and businessmen Allan Lim and Michael Yang.

RELATED: Duterte's PDEA chief cited in contempt, order to be served in January 2025

Challenging the order. The Duterte-appointed PDEA chief filed a motion for reconsideration, requesting the committee to lift the contempt order.

At the Quad Committee’s 14th hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Joseph “Caraps” Paduano (Abang Lingkod Party-list) moved to lift the order, but addressed rebuttals to Villanueva’s arguments in his motion before doing so.  

With no objections or proposed amendments, the committee approved the decision to lift the contempt order.

'Not applicable'

Paduano read Villanueva’s motion, where he argued that as a resource person, he had been cooperative, voluntarily answering questions and attending all hearings where his presence was requested.

Villanueva also stated that he respected the contempt order and submitted himself to detention as required.

However, the joint committee’s co-chair dismissed Villanueva’s explanation as invalid and not applicable to the contempt order issued.  

“On the first basis, the question of attending hearings is not part of the motion for contempt. The motion for contempt that was issued to General Wilkins is in violation of Section 11 paragraph c, with regards to refusal or evasive [answers to] relevant questions being raised by this committee,” Paduano said.

Villanueva also referenced a 2023 court decision in the case of Linconn Ong vs. the Senate, where the Supreme Court ruled that the Senate committed “a grave abuse of discretion” by citing Ong in contempt for testifying “falsely and evasively.”

However, Paduano argued that this jurisprudence did not apply to Villanueva’s case because the Quad Committee provided him due process by allowing him to defend himself and file a motion for reconsideration.

“Former General Wilkins was present in four hearings and he was given due process and time to explain. … In fact, during the last hearing, before this representation moved to cite him in contempt, I warned him of his evasive answer to the question that was raised,” Paduano said.

Decision to lift contempt order

Despite disagreeing with Villanueva’s arguments, Paduano acknowledged that Villanueva's commitment to cooperate and answer questions truthfully warranted lifting the contempt order.

The mega panel has been investigating the country’s illegal drug trade and war on drugs in relation to Duterte’s officials and close associates, including those from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and PDEA.

The investigation aims to hold accountable the “masterminds” rather than just the subordinates arrested in drug busts.

Among the cases being looked into is the P6.4 billion worth of shabu seized from a Valenzuela warehouse in 2017, as well as a joint anti-drug raid conducted by the Philippine National Police in Davao in 2024.

HOUSE QUAD COMMITTEE

ILLEGAL DRUG TRADE

PDEA

WILKINS VILLANUEVA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI nabs Chinese, 2 Pinoys for espionage

NBI nabs Chinese, 2 Pinoys for espionage

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
A suspected Chinese “sleeper agent” and his two Filipino cohorts, who have reportedly been going to vital military...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump returns to White House

Trump returns to White House

15 hours ago
Donald Trump will be sworn in for a historic second term as US president Monday, promising a new “golden age”...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI uncovers espionage ops with arrest of Chinese 'spy' in Makati

NBI uncovers espionage ops with arrest of Chinese 'spy' in Makati

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
"The person we arrested, one Chinese national, based on our open source intelligence with assistance from our Armed Forces...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex- Quezon City mayor Bistek gets 10 years for graft

Ex- Quezon City mayor Bistek gets 10 years for graft

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista and his former city administrator have been sentenced to six to 10 years in prison...
Headlines
fbtw
Militants reject incoming Trump presidency

Militants reject incoming Trump presidency

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Progressive groups yesterday opposed the second presidency of Donald Trump in the United States ahead of his inauguration...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gov&rsquo;t tax collections projected to breach 2024 target revenue

Gov’t tax collections projected to breach 2024 target revenue

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The government is set to meet its target revenue collections as it accumulated around P4.4 trillion in 2024.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to host ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu

Philippines to host ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The Philippines will host next year's ASEAN Tourism Forum in Cebu.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Amihan, shear line to bring rains over Luzon, parts of Visayas

Amihan, shear line to bring rains over Luzon, parts of Visayas

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to some portions of Luzon and Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with