BI intercepts Filipina in another 'mail-order bride' scheme

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 7:52am
Immigration clearance lane at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as seen in September 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has intercepted another potential victim of human trafficking at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

In a statement issued on Monday, January 20, the bureau reported that its protection and border enforcement section prevented a 22-year-old Filipina from boarding a Philippine Airlines flight to Shanghai, China, on January 14.

The woman initially claimed she was traveling to visit her husband in China. However, inconsistencies in her statements and the documents she presented raised suspicions among immigration officers.

Upon further questioning, the woman revealed that she had met her "husband" through an online dating app in November 2024. She said they met in person the following day and got married shortly after, allegedly in exchange for a P50,000 allowance for her family.

During the interview, the woman also disclosed that her "husband" had asked about commissions for referring other Filipinas to the same scheme.

The victim was immediately referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further assistance and for filing appropriate charges against those involved in the trafficking operation.

In the same statement, Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado warned that social media has made it easier for perpetrators of mail-order bride schemes to operate quickly.  

“In previous cases, Filipinas are trapped in these pseudo-marriages and are made to do domestic work without pay because they are ‘married’ already to their foreign partners,” Viado said.

