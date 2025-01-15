Alice Guo faces 62 money laundering raps linked to POGOs

Alice Leal Guo (L), former mayor of Bamban in Philippines' Tarlac province, arrives to attend a hearing at the Senate in Manila over accusations of human trafficking and links to Chinese organised crime, on September 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Disgraced Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is set to face 62 counts of money laundering charges over the alleged unlawful activities of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

In an ambush interview on Wednesday, January 15, Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said Guo and 30 other individuals are expected to be tagged in the laundering cases.

“These are complaints for the criminal act of money laundering so meron po kasi tayong dalawang aspeto ng money laundering, merong civil aspect, which will ultimately determine whether or not the money, the unlawful proceeds, should be ceased or confiscated by the government,” Clavano said.

“The other side of the Anti-Money Laundering Act is yung criminal aspect. Ito ay criminal violations of the AMLA,” he added.

However, the cases against two of Guo’s co-accused, Cassie Ong, an incorporator of Whirlwind Corp, and Nancy Gamo, a former accountant for the Guo family, have been dismissed.

“It was dismissed on the basis of lack of prima facie evidence and reasonable certainty of conviction,” Clavano noted.

Among the other individuals indicted by the Department of Justice are former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center deputy director general Dennis Cunanan, Jian Zhong Guo, Lin Wenyi, Shiela Leal Guo, Siemen Leal Guo, Zhiyang Huang, Rachelle Joan Carreon, Baoying Lin, Ruiji Zhang, Thelma Laranan, and Walter Wong.

The case was filed in August last year by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, and the National Bureau of Investigation.

Guo is currently dealing with multiple legal cases, all of which she has denied involvement. These include a qualified trafficking charge filed in a Pasig court, a graft case in Valenzuela, and a material misrepresentation case in Tarlac.

A quo warranto petition has also been lodged against her in a Manila court, along with a petition to nullify her birth certificate filed in Tarlac.