DSWD: Comelec personnel to be invited to ayuda payouts

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said such an arrangement with the Comelec was proposed by its Chairman George Garcia, who argued that it could be effective in keeping politicians and candidates in the May polls at bay during payouts of ayuda or assistance.

MANILA, Philippines — To prevent or discourage politicians and candidates from attending aid distribution activities in violation of election rules, representatives from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) would be allowed to witness such events and take action against violators.

“Yes, we will do so,” Gatchalian told The STAR, referring to Garcia’s proposal for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to invite Comelec representatives to observe aid distribution activities.

Gatchalian reiterated that mechanisms are already in place to insulate DSWD programs and services from politicking.

He also said DSWD personnel are under instructions to “adhere to the rules set forth by the department and by the Comelec.”

He made this assurance in response to Garcia’s reminder aired on Thursday that the agency’s personnel may face administrative changes if they are found complicit with politicians in violating election rules.

On Wednesday, the Comelec approved the department’s request to exempt 28 programs and services from the election spending ban.

The programs are the controversial Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP), Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Sustainable Livelihood Program, Services for Residential and Center-based Clients, Supplementary Feeding Program, Pag-abot Program, Walang Gutom Program, Tara Basa! Program and the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.

Guidelines

Gatchalian also underscored that the DSWD, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) are finalizing the joint guidelines for the conditional implementation of AKAP.

The DSWD chief earlier met with Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan to fine-tune the AKAP guidelines.

According to DSWD Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Irene Dumlao, measures are being implemented to ensure the agency’s adherence to the “conditionalities” set by the Comelec when the latter issued the exemption.

“We would like to take this opportunity to mention and reassure our people that all the necessary safeguards are being instituted by the department to really protect the programs and services of the agency from any form of political interference,” she said.

The three conditions set by the Comelec are: “no candidate/politicians during the distribution of ‘ayuda’ in whatever nature or form; the DSWD must furnish the guidelines as committed by the agency in its public procurements, and faithful observance of these guidelines by the DSWD and its personnel and partners.”

Dumlao added that one of DSWD’s safety nets against politicking is to educate the public on the agency’s programs and services.

“One of the information that we share ... is that we explain that the assistance comes from the government and the politicians or candidates running in the elections have nothing to do with it,” she maintained.

AKAP suspension

For militants like former Bayan Muna party-list congressman Teddy Casiño, AKAP needs to be suspended throughout the campaign period.

“Although the assistance is important to those who are in need of it, it cannot be denied that this program is a pork barrel insertion in the budget prepared by the lawmakers for their own electoral agenda,” Casiño said.

Casiño said the spending ban on public funds was put in place to equalize the playing field for all candidates and shield government funds from partisan politics.

“In the first place, the supposed new guidelines on AKAP’s implementation remain unclear. It is clear that in 2023 the ayuda was used for the people’s initiative Charter change. In 2024, AKAP was distributed to constituents of senators and congressmen,” he said.

He scoffed at Malacañang’s and DSWD’s claim they would require additional vetting procedures to prevent AKAP from being misused by politicians.

“But we know AKAP is already allocated by congressional district and senator. Legislators will still tell the DSWD to download the funds to their preferred LGUs or government agencies that will draw up the list of beneficiaries in coordination with their offices,” the former lawmaker said.

“And upon payout day, nobody can stop the politicians from making sure everyone is reminded who to thank for the dole out,” he added.

“We cannot allow public funds to become an extended campaign kitty of a select few, knowing that patronage politics remains entrenched in the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said it has started mapping out strategies to thwart vote buying in the midterm elections, including tracking down the sources of funds.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said their Anti-Cybercrime Group is keeping its eye on the use of GCash and other digital platforms by entities or individuals resorting to vote buying.