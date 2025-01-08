Application for 2025 Bar starts today

The main building of the Philippine Supreme Court in Manila as taken on Dec. 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The application for the 2025 Bar Examinations started on Wednesday, January 8.

The application for the exam for admission to the practice of law will be made online via the BARISTA through the Philippine Judiciary Platform.

Applications will end on March 17.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said that Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, the 2025 Bar chairperson, has not “authored, sponsored, or released any review materials for the Bar Examinations.”

This comes after a post on a Facebook page, which the court said posted review materials attributed to Javier.

“Please be advised and warned that the Office of the 2025 Bar Chairperson will never author, sponsor, release, or, in any capacity, be involved in the publication of any review materials for the 2025 Bar Examinations, whether printed or digital,” the Supreme Court’s notice read.

The six core subjects of the Bar Examinations will be administered over three days, maintaining the digital and localized format.

The subjects will be the following: Political and public international law; commercial and taxation laws, civil law, labor law and social legislation; criminal law, remedial law; legal and judicial ethics with practical exercises.

Only 3,962 examinees out of 10,490 passed the 2024 Bar Examinations, yielding a passing rate of 37.84%.