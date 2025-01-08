^

Headlines

Application for 2025 Bar starts today

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 8, 2025 | 8:12pm
Application for 2025 Bar starts today
The main building of the Philippine Supreme Court in Manila as taken on Dec. 13, 2024.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — The application for the 2025 Bar Examinations started on Wednesday, January 8. 

The application for the exam for admission to the practice of law will be made online via the BARISTA through the Philippine Judiciary Platform.

Applications will end on March 17.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said that Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, the 2025 Bar chairperson, has not “authored, sponsored, or released any review materials for the Bar Examinations.”

This comes after a post on a Facebook page, which the court said posted review materials attributed to Javier. 

“Please be advised and warned that the Office of the 2025 Bar Chairperson will never author, sponsor, release, or, in any capacity, be involved in the publication of any review materials for the 2025 Bar Examinations, whether printed or digital,” the Supreme Court’s notice read. 

The six core subjects of the Bar Examinations will be administered over three days, maintaining the digital and localized format.

The subjects will be the following: Political and public international law; commercial and taxation laws, civil law, labor law and social legislation; criminal law, remedial law; legal and judicial ethics with practical exercises.

Only 3,962 examinees out of 10,490 passed the 2024 Bar Examinations, yielding a passing rate of 37.84%.

BAR EXAMINATIONS

BAR EXAMS

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lawmaker condemns intensifying harassment amid impeachment moves vs VP

Lawmaker condemns intensifying harassment amid impeachment moves vs VP

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 21 hours ago
House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro condemned yesterday what she said were increasing death threats...
Headlines
fbtw
Critics hit for linking Sara&rsquo;s removal from NSC to politics

Critics hit for linking Sara’s removal from NSC to politics

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday lashed back at critics who linked to politics and martial law the removal of administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Solons seek 'more time' to endorse impeachment complaint vs VP Sara

Solons seek 'more time' to endorse impeachment complaint vs VP Sara

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
House lawmakers asked for “more time” to evaluate their potential endorsement of an impeachment complaint against...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Inflation to remain &lsquo;very low&rsquo;

Palace: Inflation to remain ‘very low’

By Helen Flores | 21 hours ago
Inflation is likely to remain “very low” this year, Malacañang said on Tuesday, vowing to enforce tougher...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace defends inclusion of PNPA, PMA budgets in education

Palace defends inclusion of PNPA, PMA budgets in education

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
Including military and police academies’ funds in the education budget should be looked at with “broader understanding,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Immigration to file raps vs persons harboring aliens following POGO ban

Immigration to file raps vs persons harboring aliens following POGO ban

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
This will be implemented following the enforcement of the ban on all operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs)....
Headlines
fbtw
Self-rated poverty highest in 21 years; 63% of Pinoy households say they&rsquo;re poor

Self-rated poverty highest in 21 years; 63% of Pinoy households say they’re poor

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
The number of Filipinos who deem themselves poor and food-poor is at its highest in two decades, the Social Weather Stations...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd targets 15,000 new classrooms by 2027 via PPP

DepEd targets 15,000 new classrooms by 2027 via PPP

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The Department of Education will turn to private-sector partnerships to build 15,000 new classrooms by 2027 — its...
Headlines
fbtw
Explainer: How hackers are parading as legitimate telcos, companies

Explainer: How hackers are parading as legitimate telcos, companies

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Have you ever received a text from your bank asking you to click on a link? The caller ID may seem legitimate, but think twice...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with