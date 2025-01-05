^

DOH: Firecracker-related injuries exceed 800

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 5, 2025 | 5:50pm
A police officer checks the confiscated firecrackers in Divisoria, Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — The total number of firecracker-related injuries has increased after the New Year’s celebration, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Sunday, January 5. 

In its latest report, the DOH said the total number of injuries climbed to 832 on January 5, up from the 771 cases recorded at 6 a.m. on the previous day. 

The cases were tallied from Dec. 22, 2024 to January 5, 2025.

The health department reported an additional fatality, bringing the total number of firecracker-related deaths to four.

The additional death involved a 54-year-old man from Region IV-A who sustained fatal injuries to his left hand from a baby rocket, locally known as "kwitis."

According to the DOH, 491 of the victims were 19 years old or younger, while 341 were 20 years old or older.

Kwitis remained the leading cause of firecracker injuries, followed closely by 5-Star and boga.

Meanwhile, 685 of the recorded victims were male, while 147 were female.

On the same day last year, the DOH reported 606 total cases.

