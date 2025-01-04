^

Headlines

Firecracker-related injuries hit 771; death toll climbs to 3

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
January 4, 2025 | 2:30pm
Firecracker-related injuries hit 771; death toll climbs to 3
People let off fireworks in the street as they celebrate New Year in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila on December 31, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Firecracker-related injuries during the holiday season have reached 771 as of 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, the Department of Health (DOH) reported.

This marks a 27.6% increase compared to the 604 cases recorded during the same period in 2024.


Among the cases, three fatalities have been confirmed, including the first recorded death due to a stray bullet.

A 19-year-old man from Davao del Norte died after being hit by a bullet while celebrating outside his home.

Two cases of accidental firecracker ingestion were also reported.

A 3-year-old and a 2-year-old accidentally swallowed luces, a small type of sparkler.

The DOH noted a sharp rise in injuries during peak celebration days, with 39 cases on New Year's Eve (December 31), 16 on New Year's Day (January 1) and 12 additional cases in the following days.

The data was collected from 62 sentinel hospitals nationwide since December 22.

 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

NEW YEAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DSWD says 2024 a challenging, but outstanding year

DSWD says 2024 a challenging, but outstanding year

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The year 2024 may have been a challenging year for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) with the country...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH debunks claims of international health concern

DOH debunks claims of international health concern

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) has dismissed reports circulating on social media about an alleged international health c...
Headlines
fbtw

Drilon raises alarm on unchecked pork barrel

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Former Senate president Franklin Drilon raised alarm over the staggering P731.4 billion in pork barrel allocations across 2024 and 2025, a massive amount that has largely remained unchecked.
Headlines
fbtw
8 tropical cyclones in PAR from January to June &ndash; Pagasa

8 tropical cyclones in PAR from January to June – Pagasa

By Christine Boton | 16 hours ago
Two to eight tropical cyclones could form within the Philippine area of responsibility in the first half of this year, according...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd, DOST vow to boost science education

DepEd, DOST vow to boost science education

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) vowed stronger collaboration in order...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AMLC lifts asset freeze on 13 delisted as terror suspects

AMLC lifts asset freeze on 13 delisted as terror suspects

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 16 hours ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has lifted the freeze order and other financial sanctions on the assets of 13 people...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Suspend cruel SSS contribution hike&rsquo;

‘Suspend cruel SSS contribution hike’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
The government should suspend the Social Security System (SSS)’ “cruel New Year’s gift” of higher...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price hike to greet motorists next week

Oil price hike to greet motorists next week

By Brix Lelis | 16 hours ago
Following a recent rollback, motorists can expect fuel prices to increase in the second week of the year.
Headlines
fbtw
Masbate submersible drone probe sought

Masbate submersible drone probe sought

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Citing security concerns, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino is calling for a probe into the submersible drone recently...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Address triple planetary crisis this year&rsquo;

‘Address triple planetary crisis this year’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
The Philippines should address this year the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution and loss of biodiversity,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with