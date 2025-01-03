Firework injuries reach 704 with one new death, surpassing 2024 figures â€” DOH

Firework injuries reach 704 with one new death, surpassing 2024 figures — DOH

As of yesterday morning, a total of 46 FWRI, including three new cases, were admitted to the 60 DOH-retained hospitals all over the country since Dec. 21.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported 170 additional firework-related injuries and one new death on Friday, January 3, bringing the total number of injuries to 704 as delayed hospital reports continued to come in.

Initially reported as a decline, updated figures now show that firework-related injuries following this year's New Year celebrations are 16.9% higher than the 602 cases recorded in 2024, according to the DOH.

The most recent death involved a 44-year-old man from the Ilocos region who sustained a fatal head injury while setting off a “triangle,” which is an illegal firecracker.

Of the 170 additional cases reported, 112 occurred on New Year’s Eve, 54 on New Year’s Day, and four in the past few days.

“This is what we've been warning against — don’t light any more fireworks, and don’t pick up old or unused firecrackers. Instead, douse them with water and dispose of them properly, as these might be the cause of such incidents,” DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said in Filipino during an interview with DZBB 594.

Domingo added that the number of amputations resulting from firework injuries has risen to 39, while cases of skin burns have increased to 474.

More than half of those injured by fireworks during the recent holidays were children and adolescents aged 19 or younger, totaling 412 cases. The remaining 292 victims were adults, aged 20 and above.

Males continued to make up most of the firework-related victims, representing 83% of the 704 reported cases. Meanwhile, females account for 17%, or 121 cases.

Given the rise in cases, even after New Year's, Domingo emphasized that fireworks should be handled or used by community organizers or professionals, regardless of whether the firecracker is legal.

“But the message from the DOH is clear: fireworks should no longer be handled by individuals,” he added in Filipino.

He also emphasized that the leading cause of firework injuries is now “kwitis” or skyrocket, which is a legal firecracker. This is followed by the improvised pyrotechnic device “boga,” as well as other unregulated fireworks, then by “five-star” and “piccolo.”

“Whether legal or illegal, we still get injured,” Domingo said in Filipino, stressing the need for stricter regulations on fireworks.