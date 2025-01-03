DOH: No WHO confirmation of alleged global outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday, January 3, that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not identified any international health concern linked to a new epidemic, contrary to claims circulating online.

“There is no confirmation from either the cited country or WHO,” the DOH said in a statement, addressing unverified posts alleging a potential global health issue.

While the agency refrained from referencing specific claims since they remain unverified, multiple posts on Facebook and X have alleged that China declared a state of emergency due to an “overwhelming surge in respiratory illnesses.”

Meanwhile, WHO, which shares updates on confirmed public health events through its Disease Outbreak News (DONs) page, has not released any information regarding potential health threats in China.

The latest statement from WHO involving China was published on Dec. 30, 2024, which urged the country to disclose information regarding the origins of COVID-19.

As of writing, neither the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention nor the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China has also issued any statements on the circulating claims.

These institutions are responsible for monitoring and providing guidelines on disease prevention.

“Reliable sources currently do not support circulating posts on social media about an alleged international health concern,” DOH added.

Viral claims spread online

The social media posts mentioned Influenza A, Human metapneumovirus (HMPV), Mycoplasma pneumoniae and COVID-19 as the viruses behind the alleged epidemic.

A Facebook post from the page Philippine Weather System/Pacific Storm Update, with around 3 million followers, claimed on Thursday, January 2, that China was experiencing such an outbreak.

By 10:12 a.m. on Friday, the post had garnered over 164,000 shares, 137,000 reactions, and 16,900 comments.

Fact-checking organization Vera Files has previously flagged the page for spreading misleading claims.

Meanwhile, an X post by @COVID19_disease, published on Wednesday, January 1, described the situation as breaking news, claiming that hospitals and crematoriums in China were overwhelmed by an epidemic.

The post has amassed over six million views, along with around 12,000 reposts and 13,000 likes.

The health department said it is working to verify the information and will keep the public informed of any updates from the WHO Member States network, of which the Philippines is an active member.

The DOH assured the public that the country’s disease surveillance systems are operational and emphasized the importance of verifying information before sharing.

“Please do not share questionable websites or online sources. Let us not spread misinformation and confusion,” the agency said.