^

Headlines

DOH: No WHO confirmation of alleged global outbreak

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 3, 2025 | 11:05am
DOH: No WHO confirmation of alleged global outbreak
Artist's rendition of coronavirus
geralt via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday, January 3, that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not identified any international health concern linked to a new epidemic, contrary to claims circulating online.

“There is no confirmation from either the cited country or WHO,” the DOH said in a statement, addressing unverified posts alleging a potential global health issue.

While the agency refrained from referencing specific claims since they remain unverified, multiple posts on Facebook and X have alleged that China declared a state of emergency due to an “overwhelming surge in respiratory illnesses.”

Meanwhile, WHO, which shares updates on confirmed public health events through its Disease Outbreak News (DONs) page, has not released any information regarding potential health threats in China.

The latest statement from WHO involving China was published on Dec. 30, 2024, which urged the country to disclose information regarding the origins of COVID-19.

As of writing, neither the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention nor the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China has also issued any statements on the circulating claims. 

These institutions are responsible for monitoring and providing guidelines on disease prevention.

“Reliable sources currently do not support circulating posts on social media about an alleged international health concern,” DOH added.

Viral claims spread online

The social media posts mentioned Influenza A, Human metapneumovirus (HMPV), Mycoplasma pneumoniae and COVID-19 as the viruses behind the alleged epidemic.

A Facebook post from the page Philippine Weather System/Pacific Storm Update, with around 3 million followers, claimed on Thursday, January 2, that China was experiencing such an outbreak. 

By 10:12 a.m. on Friday, the post had garnered over 164,000 shares, 137,000 reactions, and 16,900 comments.

Fact-checking organization Vera Files has previously flagged the page for spreading misleading claims.

Meanwhile, an X post by @COVID19_disease, published on Wednesday, January 1, described the situation as breaking news, claiming that hospitals and crematoriums in China were overwhelmed by an epidemic. 

The post has amassed over six million views, along with around 12,000 reposts and 13,000 likes.

The health department said it is working to verify the information and will keep the public informed of any updates from the WHO Member States network, of which the Philippines is an active member.

The DOH assured the public that the country’s disease surveillance systems are operational and emphasized the importance of verifying information before sharing.

“Please do not share questionable websites or online sources. Let us not spread misinformation and confusion,” the agency said.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

EPIDEMIC

MISINFORMATION

VIRUS

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP impeachment Numbers in House, but not in Senate

VP impeachment Numbers in House, but not in Senate

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
Impeachment complaints filed against Vice President Sara Duterte will likely get the support or one-third of the House of...
Headlines
fbtw
Classes in public schools resume

Classes in public schools resume

13 hours ago
Classes in public elementary and high schools resumed yesterday after almost two weeks of holiday break.
Headlines
fbtw
Government loses &lsquo;pork,&rsquo; coco levy cases

Government loses ‘pork,’ coco levy cases

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The year 2024 saw the conclusion of some of the biggest cases filed before the Sandiganbayan, including the decade-old plunder...
Headlines
fbtw
Budget releases must comply with DBM rules

Budget releases must comply with DBM rules

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 13 hours ago
Increases in appropriations and new budgetary items introduced in the 2025 national budget will only be released once the...
Headlines
fbtw
On New Year's Day, Marcos, Sara Duterte reflect on challenging 2024

On New Year's Day, Marcos, Sara Duterte reflect on challenging 2024

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
While at political odds, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte both acknowledged the difficulties...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
In the era of AI, here comes Gen Beta

In the era of AI, here comes Gen Beta

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Imagine a generation crossing into the 22nd century. For the Generation Beta or babies born this year, they will likely still...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to preside over first full Cabinet meeting

Marcos to preside over first full Cabinet meeting

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos and his officials will tackle the administration’s key projects at the first full Cabinet meeting of...
Headlines
fbtw
Suspect nabbed in slay of Pinoy in Kuwait

Suspect nabbed in slay of Pinoy in Kuwait

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The prime suspect in the killing of a Filipina worker in Kuwait is now under police custody, the Department of Migrant Workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Firecracker-related injuries reach 534

Firecracker-related injuries reach 534

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health has recorded over 500 firecracker-related injuries two days after the New Year’s Eve rev...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG closes P13 million trust fund accounts

DILG closes P13 million trust fund accounts

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has closed four trust fund accounts with the Land Bank of the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with