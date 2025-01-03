â€˜Rains to persist in Philippinesâ€™

‘Rains to persist in Philippines’

MANILA, Philippines — Rains will persist nationwide due to intertropical convergence zone, shear line and northeast monsoon, the state weather bureau said yesterday.

The three weather systems are expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to parts of the country today and in the next few days, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will affect northern Luzon. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are forecast for the rest of the country.