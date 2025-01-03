^

Headlines

‘Rains to persist in Philippines’

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
January 3, 2025 | 12:00am
â€˜Rains to persist in Philippinesâ€™
File photo of rain.
Philstar.com / Stock

MANILA, Philippines —  Rains will persist nationwide due to intertropical convergence zone, shear line and northeast monsoon, the state weather bureau said yesterday.

The three weather systems are expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to parts of the country today and in the next few days, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will affect northern Luzon. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are forecast for the rest of the country.

RAIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Foreigners using fake Filipino birth certificates still out there, says Risa

Foreigners using fake Filipino birth certificates still out there, says Risa

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
Opposition lawmaker Sen. Risa Hontiveros welcomed the Office of the Solicitor General’s move to purge the country of...
Headlines
fbtw
On New Year's Day, Marcos, Sara Duterte reflect on challenging 2024

On New Year's Day, Marcos, Sara Duterte reflect on challenging 2024

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
While at political odds, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte both acknowledged the difficulties...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Heads of state not invited to Trump inaugural&rsquo;

‘Heads of state not invited to Trump inaugural’

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
President Marcos will not attend the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump, who will return to the White House this...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth boosts benefit packages for heart diseases by over 1600%

PhilHealth boosts benefit packages for heart diseases by over 1600%

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 15 hours ago
Filipinos with heart diseases can now access significantly higher insurance coverage from PhilHealth for medical treatme...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t employees to get annual P7,000 medical allowance starting 2025

Gov’t employees to get annual P7,000 medical allowance starting 2025

By Jean Mangaluz | 16 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management approved the guidelines providing qualified government workers with an annual P7,000...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Seizure of POGO assets, cancellation of birth records begin

Seizure of POGO assets, cancellation of birth records begin

By Daphne Galvez | 3 hours ago
With the ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators in effect, the Office of the Solicitor General will start the proceedings...
Headlines
fbtw
House vows oversight in 2025

House vows oversight in 2025

By Delon Porcalla | 3 hours ago
There will be no letup in investigations in aid of legislation, according to leaders of the House of Representatives yes...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG closes COA-flagged trust fund bank accounts

DILG closes COA-flagged trust fund bank accounts

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
In a statement on December 28, the DILG said that it had closed the Landbank trust fund accounts with an aggregate amount...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with