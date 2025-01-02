DHSUD to turn over more housing units in 2025

We are now starting to reap the initial results of 4PH projects – decent, safe and affordable housing units in condominium-type developments,” DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said in a press statement yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is optimistic that more housing units under the Marcos administration’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program will be completed and turned over to the beneficiaries in 2025.

“We are now starting to reap the initial results of 4PH projects – decent, safe and affordable housing units in condominium-type developments,” DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said in a press statement yesterday.

“In the coming weeks, we expect successive and sustained turnover of more 4PH units to our beneficiaries,” he added in Filipino.

Several housing buildings in various project sites were completed in 2024 and are now ready for turnover, according to Acuzar.

The DHSUD said that so far, more than 1,000 applications under 4PH are currently being processed by its key shelter agency, the Pag-IBIG Fund, in at least four project sites in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija; Bacolod City, Negros Occidental and Bocaue, Bulacan.

Meanwhile, the Social Housing Finance Corporation has two projects in the final phases of completion. These are the Crystal Peak Estates in the City of San Fernando in Pampanga and the People’s Ville in Davao City.

Based on the DHSUD’s record, there are currently 56 4PH projects being constructed in different parts of the country.

The year 2024 proved to be a challenging yet fruitful year for the DHSUD, as despite the series of typhoons that hit the country, the agency was able to turn over the first batch of finished housing units under the 4PH Program.

On Dec. 17, 2024, President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos led the ceremonial awarding of housing units under the 4PH Program to overseas Filipino workers. The event marked the first-ever 4PH units turned over to beneficiaries since the flagship housing program was launched in 2022.

Acuzar explained that it took two years for the 4PH projects to be realized due to the shift to vertical housing or condominium-type development and delays in documentary requirements on the part of private partners.

Under 4PH, the DHSUD is prioritizing condominium buildings to maximize the use of government lands in housing.

Launched in the middle of 2022 after President Marcos was sworn in, the 4PH Program targets the construction of six million housing units by 2028 to address the country’s housing backlog, pegged at around 6.5 million units.

Acuzar said that just like in commercial condominium projects, “all 4PH projects will come with generous open spaces as common areas for parks, playground and clubhouses.”

“In the 4PH, even ordinary citizens can enjoy condominium-type housing. This is in line with President Bongbong Marcos Jr.’s directive to prioritize those who have less in life,” Acuzar said in Filipino.