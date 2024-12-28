^

Headlines

Schools to deliver alternate modes of learning during calamities

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
December 28, 2024 | 12:00am
Schools to deliver alternate modes of learning during calamities
Parents accompany their children at Concepcion Elementary School in Marikina City for their first day of school on August 5, 2024.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — While in-person classes may still be suspended, schools are now mandated to implement alternative modes of delivering lessons to students in times of natural and man-made calamities to minimize learning disruptions.

Under Department of Education Order No. 022, s. 2024, signed by Secretary Sonny Angara on Dec. 23, all public schools and DepEd-operated community learning centers shall be required to come up with their respective Learning and Service Continuity Plans (LSCPs), which shall be automatically implemented in times of calamities.

The DepEd said an LSCP must include the school’s identification of the suitable Alternative Delivery Modes (ADMs) for different types of disasters and emergencies, “considering local circumstances.”

Among the ADMs that may be implemented are online classes, modular distance learning, blended approaches or any other alternative modes of delivering lessons.

The DepEd said the schools, in their respective LSCPs, must also establish protocols for the safekeeping and storage of printed learning materials, gadgets, tools and other learning devices to prevent damage during calamities. The plan must also detail procedures for distributing these materials and equipment, ensuring that learners can easily access them when needed.

Furthermore, the LSCP must include procedures on mobilizing teachers, school heads and other staff during disasters and emergency situations.

The DepEd added that training programs and capacity-building activities must be prioritized to prepare teachers for the challenges of remote or alternative teaching methods.

The LSCP must also include strategies on drawing assistance from local government units, stakeholders, parents and community organizations to generate resources and ensure smooth implementation ADMs and other contingency measures.

Furthermore, schools were directed to integrate funding needs for disaster preparedness and recovery into their School Improvement Plans (SIPs).

The DepEd said this ensures that resources for ADMs, make-up classes and other initiatives are readily available when emergencies occur.

The LSCP must be crafted every three years together with the SIP, and must be reviewed and updated annually at the start of the school year.

Meanwhile, if online or modular learning is not feasible, the DepEd said school heads, in consultation with the teachers and parents, may schedule make-up classes for all grade levels, except for Kindergarten, “to address missed competencies.”

“These classes can be held during extended hours or on Saturdays to maximize learning recovery,” the DepEd said.

CALAMITIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lawmakers: VP Sara Duterte free to choose father as lawyer

Lawmakers: VP Sara Duterte free to choose father as lawyer

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
There should be no issue with Vice President Sara Duterte having her father, Rodrigo Duterte, as her lawyer in any legal cases...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte lawyers for Sara? It&rsquo;s OK &ndash; Barbers

Duterte lawyers for Sara? It’s OK – Barbers

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
There is no problem if former president Rodrigo Duterte will act as a lawyer for his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Yearender: VP ends tumultuous 2024 facing 3 impeach complaints

Yearender: VP ends tumultuous 2024 facing 3 impeach complaints

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Facing three impeachment complaints, Vice President ill end 2024 uncertain about her chances in the forthcoming proceedings...
Headlines
fbtw
Surigao town appeals to Marcos Jr.: Save small fishers from SC ruling

Surigao town appeals to Marcos Jr.: Save small fishers from SC ruling

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
Local officials of a town dependent on fishing have called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Supreme Court to reverse...
Headlines
fbtw
Hopefulness among Filipinos for New Year hits 15-year low &ndash; SWS

Hopefulness among Filipinos for New Year hits 15-year low – SWS

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Fewer Filipinos are set to enter 2025 with hope, as the Social Weather Stations recorded the highest number of people who...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DSWD says ayuda program not pork barrel

DSWD says ayuda program not pork barrel

By Sheila Crisostomo | 53 minutes ago
The Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is not a form of...
Headlines
fbtw

Admin bets leading Senate poll – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 53 minutes ago
Pollster Social Weather Stations (SWS) has confirmed the results of a commissioned survey showing administration candidates leading among those running in the 2025 senatorial elections.
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ urged: Start drug war probe

DOJ urged: Start drug war probe

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 53 minutes ago
The Department of Justice (DOJ) should start its probe into the “fake drug war” of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw

NCR, Luzon LGUs told: Prepare for strong earthquakes, tsunamis

By Bella Cariaso | 53 minutes ago
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla has asked local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila, Regions 1, 2, 3, 4-A and 4-B to prepare for possible strong earthquakes and tsunamis amid a series of earthquakes generated...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with