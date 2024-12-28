Schools to deliver alternate modes of learning during calamities

Parents accompany their children at Concepcion Elementary School in Marikina City for their first day of school on August 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — While in-person classes may still be suspended, schools are now mandated to implement alternative modes of delivering lessons to students in times of natural and man-made calamities to minimize learning disruptions.

Under Department of Education Order No. 022, s. 2024, signed by Secretary Sonny Angara on Dec. 23, all public schools and DepEd-operated community learning centers shall be required to come up with their respective Learning and Service Continuity Plans (LSCPs), which shall be automatically implemented in times of calamities.

The DepEd said an LSCP must include the school’s identification of the suitable Alternative Delivery Modes (ADMs) for different types of disasters and emergencies, “considering local circumstances.”

Among the ADMs that may be implemented are online classes, modular distance learning, blended approaches or any other alternative modes of delivering lessons.

The DepEd said the schools, in their respective LSCPs, must also establish protocols for the safekeeping and storage of printed learning materials, gadgets, tools and other learning devices to prevent damage during calamities. The plan must also detail procedures for distributing these materials and equipment, ensuring that learners can easily access them when needed.

Furthermore, the LSCP must include procedures on mobilizing teachers, school heads and other staff during disasters and emergency situations.

The DepEd added that training programs and capacity-building activities must be prioritized to prepare teachers for the challenges of remote or alternative teaching methods.

The LSCP must also include strategies on drawing assistance from local government units, stakeholders, parents and community organizations to generate resources and ensure smooth implementation ADMs and other contingency measures.

Furthermore, schools were directed to integrate funding needs for disaster preparedness and recovery into their School Improvement Plans (SIPs).

The DepEd said this ensures that resources for ADMs, make-up classes and other initiatives are readily available when emergencies occur.

The LSCP must be crafted every three years together with the SIP, and must be reviewed and updated annually at the start of the school year.

Meanwhile, if online or modular learning is not feasible, the DepEd said school heads, in consultation with the teachers and parents, may schedule make-up classes for all grade levels, except for Kindergarten, “to address missed competencies.”

“These classes can be held during extended hours or on Saturdays to maximize learning recovery,” the DepEd said.