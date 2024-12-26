^

DOH: Firework-related injuries climb to 69 after Christmas, most involve children

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 26, 2024 | 6:45pm
On-duty doctors and nurses treat fireworks-related injuries at the emergency room of a hospital in Quezon City following the New Year celebrations on January 1, 2024.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Firework-related injuries have risen to 69 as of Thursday, December 26, the Department of Health (DOH) reported.

In a statement, the DOH found 26 additional injuries from 6 a.m. on December 25 to 6 a.m. on Thursday. 

This is half the number of cases recorded during the same period in 2023, which saw 52 injuries.

From December 22 to 26, 69 cases were recorded this year, fewer than the 98 injuries reported during the same period in 2023.

Most of those injured by firecrackers were 19 years old or younger, making up four out of every five cases, while the remaining one-fifth were aged 20 or older.

“Children and minors remain the majority of firecracker users and victims,” DOH said in Filipino.

The majority of victims were also male, comprising 65 out of 69 cases, with the remaining four being female.

The DOH reported that 51 cases involved the active lighting of fireworks. Among the 69 cases, 59 were linked to illegal firework products, particularly "boga" or improvised firecrackers.

The health department reminded the public of the potential health risks posed by fireworks:

  • Death from severe injuries
  • Amputation such as loss of fingers, hands or other body parts
  • Blindness caused by injuries or severe irritation to the eyes
  • Loss of hearing due to the loudness of firework explosions
  • Damage to the lungs and other organs due to exposure to toxic substances in fireworks, such as lead, sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide.
  • Poisoning from ingesting fireworks or other components
  • Burns and skin injuries which may lead to permanent scars

The DOH also urged parents to closely monitor their children and "strictly prohibit" them from using fireworks, particularly "boga," "5-Star," and "Piccolo." These three products have been identified as the leading causes of firework-related injuries.

To still enjoy the holidays, the health department advised the use of alternative noise-inducing devices such as horns and other musical instruments. 

The public may also reach out to the National Emergency Hotline 911 or the DOH’s hotline at 1555 for medical assistance.

