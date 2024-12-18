Tingog Party-list â€˜steps backâ€™ from rural healthcare financing program

^

Tingog Party-list ‘steps back’ from rural healthcare financing program

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 18, 2024 | 2:32pm
Rep. Jude Acidre (Tingog Party-list) at a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
Philstar.com / Dominique Nicole Flores

MANILA, Philippines — Tingog Party-list announced on Wednesday, December 18, its withdrawal from the memorandum of agreement with the Development Bank of the Philippines and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. for the rural healthcare financing program.

After drawing criticism for its involvement in a government program, the party-list said in a statement that they will be “stepping back” to protect the program, DBP and PhilHealth. 

“After careful deliberation and extensive discussions among our Party Executive Officers, Tingog Party-list has decided to step back from the Rural Hospital Financing Program to shield it from unwarranted political distractions,” the party-list said. 

Criticisms. Health advocates, finance experts and civil society groups questioned the party-list’s involvement, saying there may be potential corruption and electioneering. Some called it illegal and said the MOA may be unconstitutional. 

They expressed concern over the possibility of DBP and PhilHealth funds falling into the hands of Tingog Party-list. 

Rep. Jude Acidre (Tingog Party-list), however, previously clarified their supposed role in the program, explaining they only planned to assist local government units in meeting the documentary requirements to construct hospitals and request funds from DBP and PhilHealth for healthcare initiatives. 

RELATED: Lawmaker says Tingog Party-List won't handle PhilHealth, DBP funds in healthcare financing program

Acidre said on Wednesday that the party-list made the decision last night. He also expressed frustration over how the program was being politicized. 

“We have seen that continued participation in this program is no longer helpful. Although, we still remain supportive of the initiative to help local government units,” he said in Filipino at a press conference. 

He also mentioned that the withdrawal doesn’t mean they will no longer pursue their advocacy. The party-list representative said there are “many ways” of pushing for hospital expansion and healthcare financing, especially in rural communities. 

“Maybe in a better time, we leave it to the agencies to really look into this as a solution,” Acidre added.  

The lawmaker also recalled how DBP President Michael de Jesus wondered why the program was only being done now when the party-list made its first presentation of the initiative. 

The MOA was signed on December 6, where House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales were also present. Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez, the speaker’s wife, is also a Tingog Party-list representative.  

