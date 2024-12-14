Marcos calls for stricter action on smuggling of agri products

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech during his inspection of the shipment of frozen mackerels at the Port Area in Manila on Dec. 14, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Department of Agriculture (DA) to step up efforts to enforce the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, following the seizure of P178.5 million worth of smuggled mackerel in Manila on Saturday, December 14.

The president issued the directive after he personally inspected the shipment of frozen mackerels at the Port Area.

He emphasized the need for stricter measures against agricultural smugglers who drive up local prices and disrupt the supply chain.

According to the president, the seizure of the smuggled mackerel marked the first case filed under the newly enacted law, a priority measure under the current administration aimed at enhancing the fight against agricultural sabotage.

The Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act replaces the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016 with stronger measures for better enforcement and implementation.

"I’ve spoken to our Bureau of Customs, and I’ve spoken to the Department of Agriculture and we have to keep going. Kailangang patibayin pa natin ito,” Marcos said.

(I’ve spoken to our Bureau of Customs, and I’ve spoken to the Department of Agriculture and we have to keep going. We need to strengthen this.)

The shipment of mackerel, intercepted by BOC’s Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) and the Manila International Container Port (MICP), violated a Department of Agriculture order suspending the import of certain fish products.

The operation was a result of collaboration between BOC, DA, and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), according to Marcos.

“Ang naging susi rito ay ang coordination between the different agencies. ‘Yun lagi ang pinakamahalaga because the different agencies were all working together, all the way up to the end. Because ang end-consumer nito, DSWD,” the president said.

(The key to this was the coordination between the different agencies. That’s always the most important because the agencies were working together all the way to the end. After all, the end consumer is the DSWD.)

The frozen mackerel, declared fit for human consumption, was distributed to residents of Baseco Port Area in Manila affected by recent disasters with the help of DSWD chief Rex Gatchalian and other agencies.

Since July 2022, BOC has seized P5.87 billion worth of smuggled agricultural products, as part of the government's fight against agricultural smuggling.

The agency has filed 250 cases involving agricultural products worth P8.59 billion from 2018 to 2024.