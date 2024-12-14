Atom Araullo wins P2M damages in red-tagging case vs Badoy, Celiz

Journalist Atom Araullo files a P2-million civil suit against red-taggers Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz for “maliciously” disseminating defamatory statements on September 11, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcast journalist Atom Araullo has won a P2-million damages suit against Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) hosts Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz for red-tagging him and his family.

In a 27-page decision, the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 306 ruled that Badoy and Celiz’s statements, linking Araullo and his mother, physician Carol Araullo, to communist groups, were defamatory and beyond the bounds of free speech.

“The right to free speech is not absolute. It imposes limits to ensure it does not infringe on the rights of others and does not protect defamatory statements,” the court said.

The case stemmed from accusations aired through SMNI, where Araullo and his mother were red-tagged as members of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and linked to the New People’s Army (NPA) and the National Democratic Front (NDF).

The court ruled that Badoy and Celiz’s accusations were defamatory and caused harm to Araullo’s reputation as a journalist and a private individual.

“Their remarks were aimed at damaging the plaintiff's reputation and credibility, both as a person and as a journalist by associating him with the CPP-NPA-NDF without proof,” the court said.

“These labels and remarks went beyond mere editorial opinion or fair commentary and, worse, incited backlash, threats and public hatred toward the plaintiff,” it added.

Badoy and Celiz were ordered to pay P2 million in nominal, moral and exemplary damages, along with P10,000 in attorney’s fees. All amounts are subject to a 6% annual interest rate from the finality of the decision until fully paid.

The court also noted that red-tagging has been recognized by the Supreme Court as "a form of harassment and intimidation."

Badoy and Celiz, in separate statements, claimed the court ruling was unjust, saying they were not given a fair opportunity to defend themselves.

"The fight is not over. We have just started. I am standing tall and unwavering as we exhaust all legal remedies until we reach the highest court of the land if need be to score this legal victory for our country," Badoy said.

Both vowed to exhaust all legal remedies to overturn the decision.

Badoy and Celiz are hosts of the show “Laban Kasama ang Bayan” on SMNI, which is owned by controversial televangelist Apollo Quiboloy, who is facing non-bailable charges of human trafficking.