OP gets additional P5.4 billion to kickstart PHâ€™s ASEAN hosting bid

OP gets additional P5.4 billion to kickstart PH’s ASEAN hosting bid

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 6:06pm
(L-R) Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs Aung Kyaw Moe, Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pose for a group photo at the 25th ASEAN-South Korea Summit during the 44th and 45th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits in Vientiane on October 10, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' hosting bid for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in 2026 got a P5.4-billion increase in the bicam-approved 2025 budget. 

During a plenary session on Wednesday, December 11, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III noted an increase in the budget of the Office of the President (OP). 

“We increased the Office of the President budget by P5.4 billion,” Pimentel said. 

Pimentel questioned why there was a last minute insertion in the bicam, adding the matter could have been brought up in a hearing or a plenary session if the OP needed it. 

Sen. Grace Poe, the budget sponsor, replied that it was for a good reason. 

“This was actually a request because all of the sudden, we have been chosen, or we have been assigned to host the ASEAN summits,” Poe replied. 

In 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the Philippines will host the ASEAN in 2026. The Philippines was originally slated to host the ASEAN Summit in 2027, but took over from Myanmar, which deferred its scheduled hosting duties. 

While a clear reason for Myanmar’s withdrawal was not given, the country has been under military rule after a coup in 2021. 

Poe said the Philippines was next in line. 

“That is exactly the amount needed for the ASEAN. That is the only addition,” Poe said. 

Poe added that when the executive branch did the National Expenditure Program for 2025, the designation was not officially in the Philippines yet. 

Pimentel noted the change was reflected and adopted from the Senate version of the proposed national budget. 

The ASEAN Summit is held twice a year among member states, namely Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. 

Leaders from member states and partners fly to the host country to discuss matters on trade, regional security, economic partnerships and more. 

In 2023, Indonesia served as the host of the ASEAN Summit. They are followed by Laos in 2024 while Malaysia will be the host for 2025. 

Philstar
