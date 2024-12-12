^

Headlines

2025 budget: UP gets largest cut in nearly a decade

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 3:51pm
2025 budget: UP gets largest cut in nearly a decade
File photo shows the Oblation statue in front of the Humanities Building at the University of Los Baños campus.
Provincial Government of Laguna

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines faces its largest budget cut in nine years, with a P2.08 billion cut set for 2025, based on the final version of next year's budget approved on Wednesday, December 11.

Lawmakers approved P22.70 billion for UP's 2025 budget, down from its current allocation of P24.77 billion, according to the signed bicameral conference committee report. 

The final figure is also P358.63 million lower than the original proposed budget of P23.40 billion for 2025, as submitted in the National Expenditure Program.

The P2.08 billion reduction surpasses the previous largest single-year cut of P1.33 billion between 2015 and 2016, when UP's budget dropped from P13.14 billion to P11.81 billion. 

Chart by Philstar.com / Cristina Chi

The state university's funding had generally trended upward over the years, rising from P13.51 billion in 2017 to P16.16 billion in 2018, then to P17.01 billion in 2019 and P18.69 billion in 2020, based on the General Appropriations Act of the relevant years. 

The increases continued with P21.50 billion in 2021 and P24.39 billion in 2022. After a slight P130-million dip to P24.26 billion in 2023, it increased to P24.77 billion this year.

This 8.4% budget cut will affect the whole University of the Philippines system, which operates eight constituent universities serving more than 64,000 students nationwide. UP manages degree-granting units, research facilities, teaching hospitals, and specialized campuses across Diliman, Manila, Los Baños, Visayas, Mindanao, Baguio, Cebu, and the Open University.

The final budget approved by the bicameral conference committee reconciles the general appropriations bills of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Once the bicam report is submitted, it marks the final step in the budget process before the proposed spending plan is sent to the president for signing into law. 

The bicam report does not contain the specific changes in the budget for UP's personnel services, maintenance and operating expenses and capital outlay. 

Overall, state universities and colleges stand to get P122.16 billion next year. This is a 4.7% drop from last year's outlay of P128.23 billion. 

BUDGET

EDUCATION

UP SYSTEM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte won't explain why 'Piattos,' 'Chippy' received confidential funds
play

Sara Duterte won't explain why 'Piattos,' 'Chippy' received confidential funds

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte declined Wednesday, December 11, to explain why her office's confidential fund receipts bore names...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte eyes hiring of private security due to distrust in military
play

Sara Duterte eyes hiring of private security due to distrust in military

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
How far will Vice President Sara Duterte go to distance herself from military protection? As far as hiring private security...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara skips NBI probe, says no plan to hide

Sara skips NBI probe, says no plan to hide

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte says she will not flee the country or go into hiding if authorities issue an arrest warrant in...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress seals VP Duterte's budget cut despite allies' last-minute push

Congress seals VP Duterte's budget cut despite allies' last-minute push

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
The budget of the Office of the Vice President remains slashed following the final bicameral conference committee on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
UP, 4 other universities in QS world rankings

UP, 4 other universities in QS world rankings

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Five Philippine universities, led by the University of the Philippines, landed in the third Quacquarelli-Symonds World University...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OP operating expenditures drop to P12.3 billion

OP operating expenditures drop to P12.3 billion

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
The Office of the President scaled back on expenses during President Marcos’ first full year in office in 2023, having...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Heatwave&rsquo; most searched term in Google Philippines for 2024

‘Heatwave’ most searched term in Google Philippines for 2024

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Heatwave” was this year’s most searched term among Filipinos on Google, a confirmation of the extent of the extreme...
Headlines
fbtw
Maritime talks: Philippines, US, Japan tackle China&rsquo;s aggression

Maritime talks: Philippines, US, Japan tackle China’s aggression

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The Philippines, Japan and the United States expressed serious concerns about China’s repeated blocking and harassment...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;PNP command conference not a loyalty check&rsquo;

‘PNP command conference not a loyalty check’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
President Marcos will preside over a security command conference at Camp Crame today, which the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
IP group files ethics rap vs Castro; VP&rsquo;s hand seen

IP group files ethics rap vs Castro; VP’s hand seen

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
A group of indigenous people filed on Tuesday afternoon a complaint against ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro before...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with