Why is there an exclusive hospital for OFWs and their dependents?

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 6:34pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga, is the only one of its kind in the Philippines, catering almost exclusively to migrant workers and their dependents.

With a cancer center on its way to expand hospital services, government support for OFWs appears to be broadening. 

During the groundbreaking of the Cancer Care Center on Tuesday, December 10, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was greeted by an excited crowd of OFWs. 

Once he made it up to the stage, Marcos remarked: “‘Yung mga OFW lalo ay nagpapasalamat. Hindi po dapat kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami ang nagpapasalamat sa inyo.” 

(OFWs are thankful. But you should not be thanking us. We should be thanking you.) 

OFWs are often regarded as modern-day heroes. As Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac puts it, OFWs are the drivers of the Philippine economy.

The Philippine Institute of Development Studies estimates that the contribution of OFWs to the country’s economy is around 10% of its total gross domestic product.

The current OFW Hospital already serves around 165 outpatients per day. With the establishment of the Cancer Care Center for OFWs, this number is expected to grow to 300 per day. 

Construction of the building is expected to be completed by 2025 but it will not be fully operational until 2026.

The Cancer Care Center also serves as a legacy. The first-ever DMW Secretary, Susan Ople, passed away in 2023 due to complications from breast cancer

“This endeavor is inspired by the vision of the late Susan Ople, who was our DMW Secretary and who dedicated her entire life to working for the rights of our workers and eventually also our migrant workers. ‘Til the day she died, I know this for a fact, ‘til the day that she died, she was still working for our OFWs,” Marcos said.  

Cacdac also recalled Ople’s efforts and mentioned that, like her, many OFWs are struggling with diseases.

The Cancer Care Center was one of Ople’s last wishes, Cacdac said.

Hospitals catering to specific groups are not new; for example, army hospitals. The OFW Hospital remains the only one of its kind.

Cacdac did not comment on whether another OFW hospital will be built soon but mentioned that several hospitals already have special units catering to OFWs.

Struggles of OFWs

OFW Susana Olivares Rigdao served as a domestic helper in three countries: Hong Kong, Kuwait and Malaysia. Like many other migrant workers, Rigdao endured some of the worst challenges an OFW could face.

In Malaysia, Rigdao fell ill, but her employer refused to pay for medical fees, claiming that it would be deducted from her salary. This forced her to break her contract, which eventually led to her deployment in Kuwait.

While working as a domestic helper in Kuwait, she experienced discrimination and threats. Her Egyptian employer confiscated her passport and phone, and to make matters worse, she was even threatened with a knife. However, since her contract was nearly over, she endured it until the end.

While many view health as a right, for Rigdao and other OFWs like her, it is seen as a basic necessity to maintain their ability to work decent jobs. Both her mind and body need to be in good shape.

Paulina Balunatse faced a similar struggle. In 2014, her knees became sore after swimming in cold waters with her charge. Her employer paid for only half of her medical expenses.

She eventually broke her contract after her employer could not cover the rest of her medical costs.

While grateful for the OFW Hospital, Balunatse expressed the need for more government support for OFWs, similar to the assistance that persons with disabilities and other sectors receive.

“‘Pag sinabi pong [migrant workers], sana po may benepisyo. Sabi nga nila, kami 'yung mga bayani. Bayani 'pag nagpapadala ka pero ‘pag nandito na sa Pilipinas, kami na ba 'yung mga patay na bayani?” Balunatse said. 

(When you say migrant workers, I hope that there are benefits. Like they said, we are heroes. We are heroes when we send money. But when we are here, are we dead heroes?)

