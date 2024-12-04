^

Headlines

DPWH flagged for delayed projects worth P215.9 billion

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 4, 2024 | 3:52pm
DPWH flagged for delayed projects worth P215.9 billion
Laborers are seen working in a construction site along Road 10 in Navotas City on June 22, 2024.
Ryan Baldemor / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was flagged by the Commission on Audit (COA) for failing to efficiently implement local and foreign-assisted projects amounting to P215.9 billion. 

In COA reports released in December, the agency said the DPWH failed to complete and implement several projects. 

“DPWH was not able to efficiently implement 3,047 locally funded projects with an aggregate cost of P131,569,418,441.24 due to inadequate planning, detailed engineering, supervision, and monitoring, which resulted in delayed completion and non-implementation of various projects,” the COA report raid.

The failure to implement these projects is in violation of the revised implementing rules and regulations of the Government Procurement Reform Act, as well as the agreed terms and conditions of the contract, according to COA.

On top of the delays in locally funded projects, the DPWH also failed to successfully implement foreign-assisted projects. 

“DPWH was not able to efficiently implement 17 Foreign-Assisted Projects with an aggregate cost of P84,411,319,510.12,” the COA report read. 

COA noted there were increasing project costs, as well as prolonged implementation periods. 

“As a result, the intended beneficiaries were deprived of the immediate use and/or benefits that can be derived from the timely completion of the said infrastructure projects,” COA added.

COA also criticized the DPWH for delays in implementing the Metro Manila Bridges Project, which incurred government commitment fees totaling P26,519,560.90 in 2022 and 2023.

Excluding the commitment fees, the delayed local and foreign-assisted projects total approximately P215.98 billion.

The COA also found that 828 DPWH infrastructure projects were not executed according to their respective contract agreements due to a '"ack of proper supervision and monitoring."

This resulted in different technical defects amounting to P343,524,212.86.

The COA also found the DPWH classified several projects as complete despite the presence of deficiencies.

“Various infrastructure projects with aggregate cost of P5,716,765,648.37 were declared as 100 percent complete on the Report on Publicized Government Programs, Projects and Activities, and project status monitoring reports of DPWH implementing offices despite the deficiencies or defects noted upon actual inspection and validation thereof, thus, not in keeping with transparency on reporting of government transactions,” the COA report said. 

The COA also flagged at least P46,418,930.29 worth of obsolete properties and equipment in various DPWH offices that have yet to be disposed of.

The DPWH failed to meet several of its own targets. The agency initially planned to build 905 flood mitigation structures and drainage systems but was only able to complete 450. However, 1,234 projects are still ongoing.

The DPWH also missed its targets for various infrastructure, including school buildings, multi-purpose buildings, health facilities, water supply systems, and farm-to-market roads. While the target was 192 structures, only 51 were completed.

As of last year, COA had 122 outstanding recommendations for the DPWH. The DPWH was only able to implement 70 of these recommendations. One of the recommendations that the DPWH failed to implement was the preparation of proper journal entries to correct the improper recording of fund transfers amounting to P413,779,758.14.

COA

DPWH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos urges action as Philippines hosts climate fund meet

Marcos urges action as Philippines hosts climate fund meet

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has expressed hope that the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage would find ways to ensure that Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang has no hand in impeachment raps vs. Sara &mdash; Bersamin
play

Malacañang has no hand in impeachment raps vs. Sara — Bersamin

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Palace denied any involvement in the filing of impeachment complaints against former ally Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace distances itself from Sara impeach bid

Palace distances itself from Sara impeach bid

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday distanced itself from the filing on Monday of an impeachment complaint against President Marcos’...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP's foreign travel expenses in 2023 six times bigger &mdash; COA

OVP's foreign travel expenses in 2023 six times bigger — COA

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte racked up P42.58 million in travel expenses in 2023 during her first full year in the position...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque files counter-affidavit from Abu Dhabi

Roque files counter-affidavit from Abu Dhabi

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque has submitted a counter-affidavit – notarized in Abu Dhabi – on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
VP Sara Duterte faces 2nd impeachment complaint

VP Sara Duterte faces 2nd impeachment complaint

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
A few days after the first, a second impeachment complaint was filed against Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday, December...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines employs own version of China's 'gray-zone' tactics, says new Navy chief

Philippines employs own version of China's 'gray-zone' tactics, says new Navy chief

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Navy has developed its version of Beijing's "gray zone" tactics to counter Chinese vessels swarming the West...
Headlines
fbtw
'Internationally wrongful act': Gov't demands legal remedy for climate change damages at top UN court

'Internationally wrongful act': Gov't demands legal remedy for climate change damages at top UN court

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The Philippine government asserted before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday, December 3, that countries...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with