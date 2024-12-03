^

DMW resolute: Only experienced OFWs allowed deployment to Kuwait for another year

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 6:02pm
This undated image shows passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The STAR / Rudy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) stood firm that no first-time overseas Filipino workers (OFW) are allowed to be deployed in Kuwait for a year more. 

The late DMW Secretary Susan Ople limited the number of OFWs deployed to Kuwait following the murder of domestic helper Jullebee Ranara. In turn, the Kuwaiti government suspended the issuance of visas to Filipinos in May 2023, a ban that was only lifted more than a year later in June. 

The Philippine and Kuwaiti governments have since agreed that only a limited number of OFWs with experience will be allowed deployment. 

In an ambush interview in Makati City, current DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said that it was important to give the new policy a chance, as there are already 2,500 OFWs deployed in Kuwait since the ban was lifted.  

“Let's give a chance muna for this requirement na kailangan may overseas experience. Kasi ngayon pa lang ang dami na 'yun, 2,500,” Cacdac said. 

(Let’s give a chance first for this requirement that overseas experience is needed. Because right now, that is already so many, 2,500.) 

This system with Kuwait will last “a year or so,” Cacdac said. 

Cacdac added the overseas experience that aspiring workers need to have is not limited to work in Kuwait. 

“We're most careful about walang mangyaring katulad 'yung nangyari dati, 'yung pagiging biktima ng karahasan and other types of possibilities,” he said. 

(We’re most careful about making sure that nothing like that happens again, being a victim of violence and other types of possibilities.) 

Ranara’s death shocked the country. Her employer’s son had burned Ranara’s body and abandoned it in the desert. The son was sentenced to only 16 years in prison. 

Cacdac said the 2,500 deployed right now are undergoing monitoring. 

“We want this system to work. We want no one to be placed in a situation that they will be aggrieved, their rights would be violated. And of course we're working hand in hand with the Kuwaiti side,” Cacdac said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

For those who want to work in Kuwait, Cacdac said it was important to go through the proper legal process, as well as making sure that they go through licenced recruitment agencies.

The DMW is implementing a pre-departure briefing for those who are deployed to Kuwait. Vital information about the OFWs are collected, including their contact information in the country. 

